While many carriers "unlimited" plans cap speeds after somewhere after 22GB of data usage, Verizon is now offering a new Above Unlimted plan that will keep your data running at full speed three times as long. For just $95 a month, you'll get an unlimited plan with 75GB of full-speed data before speeds are reduced. The plan also comes with unlimited talk & text — Mexico & Canada included.

Verizon's NEW Above Unlimited Plan

75GB of full speed data each month before your speeds are reduced during congestion (other plans will reduce your speeds after you use 22GB of data)

Your unlimited call minutes can be used for calls both to and from Mexico and Canada

Your unlimited text messages can be used to text over 200 countries in the world

You can use 512MB of data each day when traveling in Mexico or Canada for free

Includes 5 TravelPasses each month, which lets you use your cell phone plan in more than 130 countries at no additional charge

Includes 15GB of mobile hotspot data

This plan is great for those who use a lot of data and don't want their speeds reduced each month when they go over their limit. It's a huge amount of full-speed data, with carriers usually offering only 22 or 23GB of full speed data each month.

BYOD Offer

For a limited time only, if you bring your own smartphone to Verizon and switch from another carrier, you can receive a prepaid MasterCard with $150 credit!

See at Verizon