If you use Project Fi, the Moto X4 can be yours for just $324.

The Moto X4 is one of the best ways you can spend $400 on a smartphone this year, and if you've been thinking about picking one up, Project Fi now has an offer that's awfully hard to ignore.

If you purchase a Moto X4 between now and January 4, you'll be able to get a $75 discount on it – bringing the final price down to just $324.

This is the Android One version of the X4, and as such, you'll get a stock build of Android with a handful of useful add-ons from Motorola and snappy software updates.

You'll need to activate the X4 on Project Fi in order to take advantage of these savings, but we wouldn't necessarily call that a catch. Project Fi is still one of the better MVNOs around for folks that are connected to Wi-Fi most of the time, and even if you don't have any interest in it, you can still buy the X4, pay for a month of Fi for $20, cancel it, and still come out with a $55 discount.

