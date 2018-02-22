For a limited time, you can save 74% off the lease price of a new Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 or S8+ from Sprint, with $0 down, on an 18-month lease.

Galaxy Note 8 Galaxy S8 Galaxy S8+
Retail Price $960 $750 $850
Monthly Lease $40 $31.25 $35.42
74% Off $18 $8 $12

See Note 8 at Sprint See S8 at Sprint See S8+ at Sprint


Sprint's Unlimited Freedom Plan

If you're looking to pair up your new phone with a plan, Sprint's Unlimited Freedom is one of the cheapest on the market with 4 lines for $25/mo per line and 5th line free (until 03/31/19), with autopay. Plus Hulu is now included!

  • Unlimited talk, text, and data. Once you've reached 23GB of data, your speeds may temporarily slow down during times of high network congestion.
  • HD video, 1080p
  • 10GB of 4G mobile hotspot

The finer print:

  • This deal requires a new line of service activation and an 18-month lease. Well-qualified customers are eligible.
  • At the end of the 18-month lease, you have the option to buy your device. You'll pay the balance between the full price and what you've paid so far.
  • There are taxes on any device you go with and you'll have to pay that up front regardless.
  • If you cancel your service, the remaining device balance will become due.