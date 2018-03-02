While the newly-announced Samsung Galaxy S9 is alluring to many, anyone looking to pick up a new Galaxy S8, which isn't even a year old, can now do so on the cheap from Cricket. New customers can save 50% on the cost of the Samsung Galaxy S8 ($699) and pay just $349 when signing up for an eligible line of service.

Since Cricket is owned by AT&T, you can count on receiving the stellar quality coverage of AT&T's expansive network. Plus, all of Cricket's service plan pricing includes all taxes, surcharges, and fees (which could add an extra 18% on to your bill).

Plus, for a limited time, you can get 1 line of Cricket Unlimited 2 plan for $40 (with autopay) for customers who switch to Cricket. *Does not apply to customers switching from AT&T. This offer ends 4/12/18. *

Here's what you'll get with Cricket Unlimited 2 plan:

Unlimited talk, text to/from US, Canada, and Mexico

Unlimited data with max data speeds of 3Mbps running on AT&T's network (users of more than 22GB in a month may notice temporary reduction in speeds during times of high network traffic)

Video streaming at SD quality (480p)

The fine print

Offer does not include sales tax which will be charged at full price of the device

Offer is available until 3/29 and is only for new customers who transfer number. AT&T port in excluded

Must sign up for a qualifying plan that costs at least $30/mo

Need to be on Cricket service for six months after phone activation.

See at Cricket