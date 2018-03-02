While the newly-announced Samsung Galaxy S9 is alluring to many, anyone looking to pick up a new Galaxy S8, which isn't even a year old, can now do so on the cheap from Cricket. New customers can save 50% on the cost of the Samsung Galaxy S8 ($699) and pay just $349 when signing up for an eligible line of service.
Since Cricket is owned by AT&T, you can count on receiving the stellar quality coverage of AT&T's expansive network. Plus, all of Cricket's service plan pricing includes all taxes, surcharges, and fees (which could add an extra 18% on to your bill).
Plus, for a limited time, you can get 1 line of Cricket Unlimited 2 plan for $40 (with autopay) for customers who switch to Cricket. *Does not apply to customers switching from AT&T. This offer ends 4/12/18. *
Here's what you'll get with Cricket Unlimited 2 plan:
- Unlimited talk, text to/from US, Canada, and Mexico
- Unlimited data with max data speeds of 3Mbps running on AT&T's network (users of more than 22GB in a month may notice temporary reduction in speeds during times of high network traffic)
- Video streaming at SD quality (480p)
The fine print
- Offer does not include sales tax which will be charged at full price of the device
- Offer is available until 3/29 and is only for new customers who transfer number. AT&T port in excluded
- Must sign up for a qualifying plan that costs at least $30/mo
- Need to be on Cricket service for six months after phone activation.