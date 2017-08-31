New Sprint customers who are looking to pick up a Galaxy Note 8 can get 50% off the lease price ($960 SRP) and pay just $20.00/month with $0 down via an 18-month lease.

Plus, if you purchase the device by September 24, you'll receive a free Galaxy Foundation Kit that includes either a 128GB EVO+ memory card & Fast Wireless Charging Convertible ($189.98 value) OR a Samsung Gear 360 camera ($229.99 value).

This deal requires a new line of service activation and an 18-month lease. Well-qualified customers are eligible. There are taxes on any device you go with and you'll have to pay that up front regardless. If you cancel your service, the remaining device balance will become due.





Sprint's Unlimited Freedom Plan

If you're looking to pair up your new phone with a plan, Sprint's Unlimited Freedom is one of the cheapest on the market at $50 for the first line or $22.50 per month per line for 4 lines with the 5th line for free, with autopay. These savings last until 10/31/18 then prices are $60/mo. for line 1, $40/mo. for line 2 and $30/mo per line for lines 3-5.

Sprint Unlimited Freedom comes with:

Unlimited talk, text, and data. Once you've reached 23GB of data, your speeds may temporarily slow down during times of high network congestion.

HD video, 1080p

10GB of 4G mobile hotspot

Preorder your Note 8 from Sprint today — with devices shipping as soon as September 5th — or wait until September 15th and pick up one online or at a Sprint store. Also, you can upgrade at any time to the latest Galaxy device after making 12 full payments.

Buy Galaxy Note 8