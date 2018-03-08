In early February of this year, Huawei launched a new budget phone in the United Kingdom called the Huawei P Smart . The P Smart already offers a lot of phone for its retail price of just £229, but thanks to a new promotion, you can get a free £50 credit to spend however you'd like after buying it.

Between now and March 18, buying a Huawei P Smart will make you eligible to receive a £50 PayPal credit. After buying the P Smart from one of Huawei's qualified retailers, you'll just need to wait 14 days from the date of purchase, complete the online claim form, and you'll be good to go!

Once your £50 credit is applied, you can either spend it anywhere PayPal is accepted or transfer it directly to your debit/credit card or bank account.

As a quick refresher, the Huawei P Smart has a 5.65-inch 18:9 display, Kirin 659 processor, and dual 13MP + 2MP cameras on the back. You'll also find a 3,000 mAh battery, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, and Android 8.0 Oreo.

