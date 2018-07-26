Now's your chance to get in on some sweet half-off action from Sprint. Currently, you can grab a new LG G7 ThinQ or a Samsung Galaxy S9 at 50 percent off.

LG G7 ThinQ

Get 50 percent off a new LG G7 ThinQ phone when you sign up for an 18-month Flex Lease with Sprint.

Pay just $16.50/month for the phone and receive $16.50/month in monthly bill credits (normal cost of phone is $33/month

Bill credit is applied within 2 billing cycles

Line must stay activated for entire leasing period (18 months) to receive full value

If you terminate your line early, the remaining balance on your phone and plan will be due

Offer valid to new customers (activating a new line) or for eligible customers wanting to upgrade

Hulu subscription included in Flex Lease plan

500 MB of mobile hotspot included

Unlimited talk and text and 5GB of data included while in Mexico and Canada

Free activation on online orders for a limited time ($30 savings)

See at Sprint

Samsung Galaxy S9

50% off Samsung Galaxy S9 (and up to 50% off other models) when you sign up for a Flex Lease.

Pay just $16.50/month for a new Samsung Galaxy S9 phone on Sprint's Flex Lease

You'll receive $16.50/month in monthly bill credits (to pay for other half of phone) (full price of phone is usually $33/month)

Bill credits will be applied within 2 billing cycles

Valid for qualified customers starting a new line of service with Sprint

Must stay on Flex Lease for the full 18-month period to get full discount

If the line is deactivated before the 18-month lease period is up, the remaining balance will be due

Hulu subscription included in Flex Lease plan

500 MB of mobile hotspot included

Unlimited talk and text and 5GB of data included while in Mexico and Canada

Free activation on online orders for a limited time ($30 savings)

See at Sprint