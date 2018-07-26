Now's your chance to get in on some sweet half-off action from Sprint. Currently, you can grab a new LG G7 ThinQ or a Samsung Galaxy S9 at 50 percent off.
LG G7 ThinQ
Get 50 percent off a new LG G7 ThinQ phone when you sign up for an 18-month Flex Lease with Sprint.
- Pay just $16.50/month for the phone and receive $16.50/month in monthly bill credits (normal cost of phone is $33/month
- Bill credit is applied within 2 billing cycles
- Line must stay activated for entire leasing period (18 months) to receive full value
- If you terminate your line early, the remaining balance on your phone and plan will be due
- Offer valid to new customers (activating a new line) or for eligible customers wanting to upgrade
Samsung Galaxy S9
50% off Samsung Galaxy S9 (and up to 50% off other models) when you sign up for a Flex Lease.
- Pay just $16.50/month for a new Samsung Galaxy S9 phone on Sprint's Flex Lease
- You'll receive $16.50/month in monthly bill credits (to pay for other half of phone) (full price of phone is usually $33/month)
- Bill credits will be applied within 2 billing cycles
- Valid for qualified customers starting a new line of service with Sprint
- Must stay on Flex Lease for the full 18-month period to get full discount
- If the line is deactivated before the 18-month lease period is up, the remaining balance will be due
