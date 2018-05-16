Sprint is currently offering 50% off the lease price on the latest Samsung Galaxy devices with $0 down via an 18-month lease. All you need to do is activate a new line and an 18-month lease, and you'll save big on the Galaxy S9 / S9+ or Galaxy S8 / S8 Active.

Full Price Regular Price 50% Off
Galaxy S9 $792 $33 $16.50
Galaxy S9+ $912 $38 $21.50
Galaxy S8 $672 $28 $14
Galaxy S8 Active $850 $35.42 $21.42


Sprint's Unlimited Freedom Plan

  • If you're looking to pair up your new phone with a plan, Sprint's Unlimited Freedom is one of the cheapest on the market with 4 lines for $25/mo per line and 5th line free, with autopay. Plus Hulu is now included!
  • Sprint Unlimited Freedom comes with:
  • Unlimited talk, text, and data. Once you've reached 23GB of data, your speeds may temporarily slow down during times of high network congestion.
  • HD video, 1080p
  • 10GB of 4G mobile hotspot

The finer print:

  • This deal requires a new line of service activation and an 18-month lease. Well-qualified customers are eligible.
  • At the end of the 18-month lease, you have the option to buy your device. You'll pay the balance between the full price and what you've paid so far.
  • There are taxes on any device you go with and you'll have to pay that up front regardless.
  • If you cancel your service, the remaining device balance will become due.


