The Essential Phone was difficult to recommend with its initial price of $799, but since the permanent price drop to $499 last year, it's become a much easier sell. $499 is already a solid deal considering everything the Essential Phone has to offer, but Best Buy's got a new promotion that makes it even sweeter.

Right now, you can purchase a brand-new Essential Phone at Best Buy for just $449. That's $50 off, and you can get those savings no matter if you choose the Black Moon or Pure White Color.

However, the fun doesn't stop there. Should you choose to purchase the phone, you'll also get a free $25 Best Buy gift card that you can use for future in-store or online purchases.

There's no word as to how long this deal will be available, so I'd recommend acting sooner rather than later to make sure you don't miss out.

