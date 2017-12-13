A great deal on some cheap unlimited data!

If you're in the market for a new unlimited data plan, you're in luck. Currently, any party of four (friends or family) can grab four lines of unlimited data for $100/month out the door from Cricket, Boost Mobile or MetroPCS. All the extra fees, taxes, and surcharges are included in the pricing.

Here are the carriers offering this buy-in-bulk deal.

Cricket Unlimited 2 Plan (AT&T network)

On this plan, you'll get unlimited data on AT&T's expansive network and coverage but note that the maximum data speed is 3Mbps which is fine for most basic internetting.

Unlimited talk, text & data. After using 22GB of data, speeds may slow temporarily during times of high network congestion.

Unlimited international text from U.S. to 180+ countries.

Video streaming in Standard Definition, 480p+.

10GB of mobile hotspot (tethering) is available for an additional $10/mo.

All in pricing. Taxes, surcharges, and fees are included.

See at Cricket





Boost Unlimited GIGS (Sprint network)

In addition to 4G LTE unlimited data, you'll also get unlimited music streaming and 8GB of mobile hotspot. Want more? Add a 5th line, and the price won't budge. Yep. 5 lines of unlimited data with Boost.

Unlimited talk, text & data. After using 23GB of data, speeds may slow temporarily during times of high network congestion.

Video streaming in Standard Definition, 480p+.

8GB of mobile hotspot (tethering) included.

All in pricing. Taxes, surcharges, and fees are included.

See at Boost





Metro PCS (T-Mobile network)

This plan not only offers unlimited talk, text, data on T-Mobile's coast-to-coast network but also a free subscription to Amazon Prime.

Unlimited talk, text & data. After using 35GB of data, speeds may slow temporarily during times of high network congestion.

Video streaming in Standard Definition, 480p.

10GB of mobile hotspot (tethering) is available for an additional $10/mo.

All in pricing. Taxes, surcharges and fees are included.

See at MetroPCS