New and existing Cricket Wireless customers can get 4 lines on the Cricket Unlimited 2 Plan with unlimited talk, text & data (maximum speed 3 Mbps) for just $100/month. The best part is that you don't have to be a family member to enjoy this offer — friends can sign up too!
Here's what you'll get with this Cricket Unlimited 2 plan
- Unlimited data with max data speeds of 3Mbps running on AT&T's network (users of more than 22GB in a month may notice temporary reduction in speeds during times of high network traffic)
- Unlimited talk, text to/from US, Canada, and Mexico
- Unlimited texts from the US to 38 countries
- Video streaming at SD quality (480p)
- 8 GB of mobile hotspot is available for an extra $10/mo.
And don't forget that $100 for 4 lines of unlimited data is the out-the-door price; Cricket's all-in pricing includes all taxes, surcharges, and fees.
Reader comments
I had this plan. Four lines gives you a fifth line fee.
I upped my data to 8gb so I pay 120.00 a month. I do have occasional hiccups and download speeds of apps, etc. are not as fast as other networks, but for the past few months the positives have outweighed the negatives. To be honest at times, when the networks are crowded, I have had calls drop, but I don't know if it's me or others on Sprint/ T-mobile. I am very happy so far with the service. I brought over an Iphone and HTC 10 from Verizon, as well as using two Axon 7's. HTC is slower then the other devices with speeds but maps, spotify and google music have no issues.
"I had this plan. Four lines gives you a fifth line fee."
Not on this plan - that's the old basic plan - 5 lines for $100 is not available anymore unless you're grandfathered in. This is something else - 5 lines is $125, I believe.
I've been generally very happy with Cricket but on the regular plans the max speed is 8 mbs I don't think I would want 3 mbs. I have 3 plans for $100. One is 8 GB max and the other 2 just increased to 5 GB. I'd rather have faster downloads with less data but different people have different usage.
3mbps is horrible. I gave it a try and basically all you can use your phone for is media texting and some app usage. Say goodbye to any videos or data intensive apps, although I think many people are trying to avoid data intensive apps.