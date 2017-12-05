New and existing Cricket Wireless customers can get 4 lines on the Cricket Unlimited 2 Plan with unlimited talk, text & data (maximum speed 3 Mbps) for just $100/month. The best part is that you don't have to be a family member to enjoy this offer — friends can sign up too!

Here's what you'll get with this Cricket Unlimited 2 plan

Unlimited data with max data speeds of 3Mbps running on AT&T's network (users of more than 22GB in a month may notice temporary reduction in speeds during times of high network traffic)

Unlimited talk, text to/from US, Canada, and Mexico

Unlimited texts from the US to 38 countries

Video streaming at SD quality (480p)

8 GB of mobile hotspot is available for an extra $10/mo.

And don't forget that $100 for 4 lines of unlimited data is the out-the-door price; Cricket's all-in pricing includes all taxes, surcharges, and fees.

Shop Cricket