One of the cheapest unlimited data plans on the market just got cheaper.

ROK Mobile is offering new customers three months of unlimited data on Verizon's network for just $99. Save $50 on this sweet Black Friday deal when you pay for three months upfront (regular monthly price marked down from $50 to $33).

ROK Mobile Black Friday Deal

Deal is available for a limited time for new customers

You can bring an unlocked phone which runs on CDMA and is 4G compatible. Check eligibility on carrier website.

After the promotional 3-month service period, plans will move to standard monthly service and pricing

Service must be activated on or before 1/15/18

ROK Mobile Unlimited data plan features

Unlimited talk & text & high-speed LTE data, speeds may temporarily slow down at 20GB during times of high network traffic: this soft speed limit known as data deprioritization

Video streaming in SD (standard def) 480p with the option of turning 'data stretcher' feature off for higher streaming speeds

Access to 30 million WiFi hotspots via MyROK App this is not tethering (the ability to share your cellular data with other devices, laptops, and tablets) but the option to use more WiFi access points. ROK does not offer tethering aka mobile hotspots

ROK Rewards, save on local deals (in-store and online shops, restaurants, ...) Find out more here

No contracts or credit checks required

Roadside assistance

