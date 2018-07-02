Even though the Galaxy S9 is a few months old at this point, it's still absolutely worth picking up. If you've been thinking about finally getting one for yourself, Samsung's now giving away a free microSD card to double the included storage of the model you choose.

The size of the microSD card you get changes based on which storage configuration you choose for the S9. Samsung's website has three variants to choose from (64GB, 128GB, and 256GB), and whatever one you pick, that'll be the size of your free card.

Along with the regular S9, this deal is also valid for the Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note 8 (max 64GB card for the Note 8).

Samsung's running this promotion now through July 31, and after completing your purchase, you'll have until August 7 to redeem your offer. Once you do that, the microSD card should arrive in 6-8 weeks after you bought your phone.

This isn't quite as exciting as the MoviePass deal that was being offered right before this, but even so, you won't ever find me complaining about free things.

