For new customers heading over to Cricket, you can now save $200 off the $699 retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and pay just $499 when you sign up for an eligible line of service.
Since Cricket is owned by AT&T, you can count on receiving the stellar quality coverage across AT&T's nationwide network. Plus, all of Cricket's service plan pricing includes all taxes, surcharges, and fees — which could add an extra 18% on to your bill.
Not only that, but you can also get 4 lines of Cricket Unlimited plan for $100 with auto pay.
Here's what you'll get with Cricket Unlimited 2 plan:
- Unlimited talk, text to/from US, Canada, and Mexico
- Unlimited data with max data speeds of 3Mbps running on AT&T's network (users of more than 22GB in a month may notice a temporary reduction in speeds during times of high network traffic)
- Video streaming at SD quality (480p)
The fine print:
- Offer is online only and does not include sales tax which will be charged on the full price of the device
- Offer is available only for new customers who transfer number. AT&T port in excluded
- Must sign up for a qualifying plan that costs at least $30/mo
- Need to be on Cricket service for six months after phone activation