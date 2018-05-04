For new customers heading over to Cricket, you can now save $200 off the $699 retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and pay just $499 when you sign up for an eligible line of service.

Since Cricket is owned by AT&T, you can count on receiving the stellar quality coverage across AT&T's nationwide network. Plus, all of Cricket's service plan pricing includes all taxes, surcharges, and fees — which could add an extra 18% on to your bill.

Not only that, but you can also get 4 lines of Cricket Unlimited plan for $100 with auto pay.

Here's what you'll get with Cricket Unlimited 2 plan:

Unlimited talk, text to/from US, Canada, and Mexico

Unlimited data with max data speeds of 3Mbps running on AT&T's network (users of more than 22GB in a month may notice a temporary reduction in speeds during times of high network traffic)

Video streaming at SD quality (480p)

The fine print:

Offer is online only and does not include sales tax which will be charged on the full price of the device

Offer is available only for new customers who transfer number. AT&T port in excluded

Must sign up for a qualifying plan that costs at least $30/mo

Need to be on Cricket service for six months after phone activation

