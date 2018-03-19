As great of a phone as the Pixel 2 XL is, there's no getting around its high price. Spending $850+ on a new gadget is a lot of money, but thanks to a new promo the Google Store is running, you can currently get it for $200 off.

Between now and March 31, 2018, you can get a $200 statement credit on the Pixel 2 XL when you purchase it through the Google Store's financing program. You'll need to have a decent credit score in order to be approved for the financing option, but assuming you are, you'll pay 0% interest as long as you make your monthly payments on time.

The 64GB Pixel 2 XL costs $35.38/month for 24 months at its regular $850 price tag, but the $200 discount (which is applied within two billing cycles) will help to put a good dent in what you owe.

In addition to this, buying a Pixel 2 or 2 XL by March 31 will also make you eligible to get a free 18W USB-C power adapter. This is the same charger that's included with the Pixel 2 out of the box, but having a second one never hurt anyone. Unlike the deal above, you don't have to finance your new phone in order to take advantage of this.

