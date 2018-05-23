MetroPCS is introducing a new special offer that will net you 2 months of free unlimited data free! All you need to do to take advantage of this limited-time offer is to sign up for a new account and make 2 payments on a $50+ plan. After that, you'll get two months of unlimited talk. text and data free.

Here's the breakdown:

Bring your number to MetroPCS

Sign up for a new account and make 2 payments on a $50+ plan

Enjoy Unlimited LTE data and get $100 prepaid Mastercard.

This deal is available in store

Activation fee is $10 per line





Here's what you'll get with MetroPCS Unlimited data plan:

Unlimited talk, text, and 4G LTE data (users of more than 35GB in a month may notice a temporary reduction in speeds during times of high network traffic)

Coverage on T-Mobile's network

Video streaming at SD quality (480p)

Mobile hotspots (tethering) is not included

