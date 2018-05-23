MetroPCS is introducing a new special offer that will net you 2 months of free unlimited data free! All you need to do to take advantage of this limited-time offer is to sign up for a new account and make 2 payments on a $50+ plan. After that, you'll get two months of unlimited talk. text and data free.
Here's the breakdown:
- Bring your number to MetroPCS
- Sign up for a new account and make 2 payments on a $50+ plan
- Enjoy Unlimited LTE data and get $100 prepaid Mastercard.
- This deal is available in store
- Activation fee is $10 per line
Here's what you'll get with MetroPCS Unlimited data plan:
- Unlimited talk, text, and 4G LTE data (users of more than 35GB in a month may notice a temporary reduction in speeds during times of high network traffic)
- Coverage on T-Mobile's network
- Video streaming at SD quality (480p)
- Mobile hotspots (tethering) is not included