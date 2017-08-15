Cricket Wireless is introducing a new special offer: 2 Lines of unlimited data for $80 out-the-door!
Cricket Wireless has a great deal for new customers looking to get unlimited data. Right now, you can get two lines of unlimited data for just $80 — get the first line for $55/month and the second line is just $25/month ($30 discount!). And that's not all — you can also get a $50 bill credit when you bring your current number to Cricket (credit will be received within 60 days). Cricket supports any GSM-compatible phone.
And don't forget the $80 pricing for 2 lines with unlimited data is the sweet, out-the-door price; the all-in pricing includes all taxes, surcharges, and fees. This deal is not eligible for autopay or GroupSave discounts.
Here's what you'll get with Cricket Unlimited data plan:
- Unlimited talk, text to/from US, Canada, and Mexico
- Unlimited data running on AT&T's network
- Video streaming at SD quality (480p)
Reader comments
This is a good deal for those that don't watch HD movies or download large files etc as the speed is capped at 3mbps.
Should definitely add that to your article.
Seriously, why would they leave that out? Capped at 3mb. That's almost useless. Might as well go with Sprint. My wife has cricket at 8mb but usually she gets around 11mbps. This new plan I guess is ok for those that don't rely too much on data.
Why would you leave out the max speed of 3MB and $25 activation fee? Smart move, sike.
Sike?
Now that's a word I haven't heard in a long time..
Keep it alive lol
Lol, I'll test the waters..
At what point do you begin slowing data speeds under the Unlimited Plan?
With the Unlimited Plan, you'll receive a high-quality mobile experience from the start regardless of how much data you use. Download speeds are up to a maximum of 8 Mbps for compatible 4G LTE devices and 4 Mbps for compatible 4G devices. As always, actual speeds may vary by location and device.
They're already slow, is supposedly 3mb with that plan, they call "unlimited" 22GB though.
Damn.. 3mb down?? I almost was interested