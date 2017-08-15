Cricket Wireless is introducing a new special offer: 2 Lines of unlimited data for $80 out-the-door!

Cricket Wireless has a great deal for new customers looking to get unlimited data. Right now, you can get two lines of unlimited data for just $80 — get the first line for $55/month and the second line is just $25/month ($30 discount!). And that's not all — you can also get a $50 bill credit when you bring your current number to Cricket (credit will be received within 60 days). Cricket supports any GSM-compatible phone.

And don't forget the $80 pricing for 2 lines with unlimited data is the sweet, out-the-door price; the all-in pricing includes all taxes, surcharges, and fees. This deal is not eligible for autopay or GroupSave discounts.

Here's what you'll get with Cricket Unlimited data plan:

Unlimited talk, text to/from US, Canada, and Mexico

Unlimited data running on AT&T's network

Video streaming at SD quality (480p)





Shop Plans at Cricket