A fantastic deal on this year's best phone.
The Samsung Galaxy S8 continues to be one of the best phones you can buy this year, even at its regular retail price of $724.99.
Right now, though, Samsung is doing everything it can to change the minds of the unconvinced through an awesome promotion. Until August 4, users can get $150 off the regular price of the Galaxy S8 by doing absolutely nothing — just clicking on the link and buying it. That brings the price to a very-palatable $574.99, and well under most flagships today.
But if you decide to trade in a used phone on Samsung's list — an older Galaxy, iPhone, LG or Pixel (see the full list below) — you get another $150 off the Galaxy S8, bringing the total down to $424.99.
On its own, this would be a pretty killer deal, but combined with the newly-available Coral Blue Galaxy S8 — the popular color that debuted with the Note 7 and came to the Galaxy S7 and promptly sold out — it's basically unbelievable.
The deal applies to all carrier versions of the Galaxy S8, too, but the Coral Blue model is only available unlocked at the moment (though it'll soon be available through Verizon, Sprint and AT&T). The good news is that Samsung is making it easy to finance the unlocked model just like the carrier versions, so you'll only be paying $17.71 a month for it should you choose to go that route. The unlocked model also comes with a month of Samsung Premium Care, which is a great alternative to other insurance policies.
Remember, this deal is only available until August 4, so if you're looking to get the Galaxy S8 at its lowest price ever, stop staring at the screen and click below!
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums