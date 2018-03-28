There's a deal on a great BYOD plan at Boost Mobile! For just $50 a month, you'll get unlimited talk, text & data along with streaming (in standard definition) and 8GB of mobile hotspots. Act now and you'll get a full month of unlimited data free. Offer ends April 5, 2018
How this deal works:
New Boost Mobile customers who bring their own phones and sign up for the $50 Unlimited Gigs plan will get a one month credit of $50.
- Must be a new customer & requires an initial payment of $50 at time of activation.
- Customers can bring their compatible devices (select iPhone and Android models) and former Sprint devices are not eligible.
Boost Mobile: Unlimited Gigs plan
- Unlimited Data, Talk & Text, after you reach 23GB speeds may slow temporarily during times of high network traffic
- Coverage on Sprint's nationwide network
- 8GB of mobile hotspots
- SD video streaming, up to 480p
- All taxes and fees included