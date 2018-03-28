There's a deal on a great BYOD plan at Boost Mobile! For just $50 a month, you'll get unlimited talk, text & data along with streaming (in standard definition) and 8GB of mobile hotspots. Act now and you'll get a full month of unlimited data free. Offer ends April 5, 2018

How this deal works:

New Boost Mobile customers who bring their own phones and sign up for the $50 Unlimited Gigs plan will get a one month credit of $50.

Must be a new customer & requires an initial payment of $50 at time of activation.

Customers can bring their compatible devices (select iPhone and Android models) and former Sprint devices are not eligible.

Boost Mobile: Unlimited Gigs plan

Unlimited Data, Talk & Text, after you reach 23GB speeds may slow temporarily during times of high network traffic

Coverage on Sprint's nationwide network

8GB of mobile hotspots

SD video streaming, up to 480p

All taxes and fees included

See at Boost Mobile