There's a deal on a great BYOD plan at Boost Mobile! For just $50 a month, you'll get unlimited talk, text & data along with streaming (in standard definition) and 8GB of mobile hotspots. Act now and you'll get a full month of unlimited data free. Offer ends April 5, 2018

How this deal works:

New Boost Mobile customers who bring their own phones and sign up for the $50 Unlimited Gigs plan will get a one month credit of $50.

  • Must be a new customer & requires an initial payment of $50 at time of activation.
  • Customers can bring their compatible devices (select iPhone and Android models) and former Sprint devices are not eligible.

Boost Mobile: Unlimited Gigs plan

  • Unlimited Data, Talk & Text, after you reach 23GB speeds may slow temporarily during times of high network traffic
  • Coverage on Sprint's nationwide network
  • 8GB of mobile hotspots
  • SD video streaming, up to 480p
  • All taxes and fees included

