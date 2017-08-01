T-Mobile customers can buy one Galaxy S8 or S8+ and get a second one FREE!

If you're a new or existing T-Mobile customer looking to get a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+, we've got a deal for you! For a limited time, you can receive a BOGO rebate of $750 for two S8 phones or $800 for two S8+ phones — payable via prepaid MasterCard — in one of two ways:

New customers can purchase two devices on the Equipment Installment Plan and activate on a T-Mobile ONE Unlimited plan while existing customers need to just choose the phone on the Equipment Installment Plan and add one voice line with unlimited data to the plan.





Once you've purchased the phone and activated it, you can redeem your rebate online within 30 days of activation. You'll receive your prepaid MasterCard within 6-8 weeks.

This is a great deal if you're a new customer making the switch to T-Mobile, or if you're an existing user just looking to get two new devices for the price of one. There are plenty of options and flexibility with T-Mobile, but here's where you can get started:

Buy S8 from T-Mobile

Buy S8+ from T-Mobile