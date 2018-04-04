Project Fi has quickly become one of the best carrier alternatives in the U.S. compared to the likes of T-Mobile, Verizon, etc., and it's now running a new promotion that lets you get two Moto X4 s for the price of one.

The Moto X4 on Project Fi typically costs $399, but right now you can get it for just $249 (or $10.38/month for 24 months). That's already a great deal on its own, but Project Fi's taking things a step further by offering a $249 Fi credit when you purchase two Moto X4s in a single transaction – essentially making one of them free.

In order to get that $249 credit, you'll need to activate both phones within 30 days of shipment on the same Project Fi group plan.

This offer is available between now and May 2 at 11:59 PM PDT, and you can take advantage of it by clicking/tapping the button below.

