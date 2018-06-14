Although the Essential Phone got off to a rough start, it's a far better smartphone now than it was when it first launched. If you're still hesitant about picking one up, Essential's sweetening the deal by including a free pair of its Essential Earphones HD earbuds.

The Essential Earphones HD were first launched in January and come with 9.2mm drivers, connect via USB-C, support USB Audio Class 2, and deliver enhanced sound quality thanks to the recent MQA certification the Essential Phone received.

You'd normally have to pay $99 to own the earbuds, so getting them for free isn't bad at all.

The Essential Phone still retails for $499 despite coming up on its one-year anniversary and there's currently no word as to how long this deal will last.

Do you think it's still worth buying the Essential Phone in June 2018?

See at Essential