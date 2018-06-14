Although the Essential Phone got off to a rough start, it's a far better smartphone now than it was when it first launched. If you're still hesitant about picking one up, Essential's sweetening the deal by including a free pair of its Essential Earphones HD earbuds.
The Essential Earphones HD were first launched in January and come with 9.2mm drivers, connect via USB-C, support USB Audio Class 2, and deliver enhanced sound quality thanks to the recent MQA certification the Essential Phone received.
You'd normally have to pay $99 to own the earbuds, so getting them for free isn't bad at all.
The Essential Phone still retails for $499 despite coming up on its one-year anniversary and there's currently no word as to how long this deal will last.
Do you think it's still worth buying the Essential Phone in June 2018?