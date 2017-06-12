There's a pretty great deal on the original Moto Z right now.
Motorola knows how to sell unlocked phones. To wit, the company has discounted its excellent Moto Z — the OG Z, if you will — to $499.99 and is throwing in an extended 2-year warranty called Moto Care, which offers up to three (!!) low-deductible exchanges and free shipping back and forth.
So should you get a Moto Z right now, especially when the Moto Z2 Play is coming soon at the same price? Well, the Moto Z is more powerful and has a better camera, and while it doesn't yet sport the software updates that come with the Z2 Play's Android 7.1.1 build, it's likely that it will get it at some point (we've reached out to Moto to confirm).
Nevertheless, the Moto Care addition costs $75 on its own, so even if the phones themselves are a wash, if you are clumsy and expect to need to replace your phone's screen, this deal is pretty attractive.
You'll need to enter the coupon code MOTOZ200OFF at checkout to get the discount and warranty extension. Who's buying?
Reader comments
Tough sell with the new crop of phone coming out soon.
$499 o_O Four-Hundred and Ninety-Nine dollars + tax.... Air has moisture
KEYᵒⁿᵉ
This is great for anyone who has been watching this phone.
Better deals are out there unless you just have to have this phone.
I'm in the market to dump this POS G4. What are the better deals you speak of?