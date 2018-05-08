Sony phones aren't especially popular in the States, but that could change with new Xperia XZ2 series . Sony's two new flagships are the most exciting we've seen from the company in some time, and Best Buy's currently giving away a $100 gift card with the purchase of one.

Right now, if you purchase a Sony Xperia XZ2 or XZ2 Compact from Best Buy, you can get a free $100 gift card emailed right to you.

This offer is available for all colors of the two phones, and like usual, the XZ2 will set you back $799 while the XZ2 Compact costs $649.

There's no word on how long this deal will be available, so be sure to act fast!

