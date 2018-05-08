Sony phones aren't especially popular in the States, but that could change with new Xperia XZ2 series. Sony's two new flagships are the most exciting we've seen from the company in some time, and Best Buy's currently giving away a $100 gift card with the purchase of one.
Right now, if you purchase a Sony Xperia XZ2 or XZ2 Compact from Best Buy, you can get a free $100 gift card emailed right to you.
This offer is available for all colors of the two phones, and like usual, the XZ2 will set you back $799 while the XZ2 Compact costs $649.
There's no word on how long this deal will be available, so be sure to act fast!