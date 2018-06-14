For a limited time, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon all have buy-one-get-one-free offers on a variety of Android phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+, Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, LG G7 ThinQ, and Google Pixel 2.

Not wanting to be left out of the fun, one of the best deals this week comes from AT&T's buy-one-get-one-free offer on the Samsung Galaxy S9. Sign up for their Unlimited Choice Enhanced plan and enjoy unlimited 4G LTE data, talk and text, and HBO for life.

The plan also includes international texting to 120 countries around the world and international calling. On this plan, you'll be paying off your new Samsung Galaxy S9 in monthly installments for a total of 30 months, although you can upgrade after just 2 years.

You'll need to sign up for AT&T's upgrade program, AT&T Next (which lets you upgrade your phone every 2 years) to be eligible.

These offers won't last long, so be sure to get a deal now before it's too late!

