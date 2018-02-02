Just makes sure you activate the phone within 30 days to get the sale price.

If you're in the market for a solid, mid-range Android phone, it's hard to do much better right now than the Moto X4. The X4 may ditch the customizable nature of past Moto X devices, but it still offers an incredibly well-rounded smartphone experience with a very fair retail price of $399.

We've got no problem recommending the X4 at that price, but if you're on Project Fi, you can now pick it up for a mere $249. That's the lowest price we've seen on the Moto X4 yet, even outdoing the Prime Exclusive variant that requires you to sell your lock screen to Amazon ads. Also, for comparison's sake, that makes the Moto X4 the same price as its less powerful Moto G5 Plus sibling.

It's also worth noting that this is the Android One model of the phone, so while you won't have access to Alexa like you do with the regular unlocked version, you do get a more stock-like Android experience with faster software updates.

You will need to activate the phone on Project Fi within 30 days of shipment in order to qualify for the deal, and failing to do so will result in you being charged the full $399. However, since there's no minimum activation time, you could technically buy the X4, activate it for $20, pause or cancel your Project Fi subscription, and the take the phone to another carrier.

If you're interested in this deal, it's available now until February 14 at 11:59 PM PDT.

See at Project Fi