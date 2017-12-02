Google and Netflix have teamed up for a great deal.

Freebies are always nice, especially when they are included with an expensive product. Chromebooks have long had offers for free Google Drive storage or Google Play Music, but Google and Netflix are partnering for an even sweeter deal.

ChromeUnboxed reports that buyers of the Samsung Chromebook Pro, Chromebook Plus or Google Pixelbook can redeem six months worth of free Netflix streaming. The offer unlocks $65.94 worth of credit for Netflix, which is equivalent to six months of the $10.99, two-screen plan. Users can also still subscribe to the other tiers and have the credit applied to those.

The offer is good until December 31, so don't fret if you haven't purchased one of these devices yet. And with the Netflix Android app, you'll be able to download your shows and movies to your Chromebook for offline playback. The offer can be redeemed for the Chromebook offers page.

