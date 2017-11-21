Some great Black Friday smartphone deals.

Last year, Alcatel's Idol 4S was one of our top budget smartphone choices, so we were pretty excited when the sequel, the Idol 5S, didn't make too many changes.

What the phone did, though, was get introduced at a much lower price than its predecessor. For $280, users got a 5.2-inch 1080p panel, a Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 2620mAh battery, a 12MP rear camera, and a low-profile version of Android 7.1 Nougat.

Now the Idol 5S is down to $199.99 for a limited time -- between Thursday, November 23 at 12:00AM PST and Monday, November 27 at 11:59PM PST -- for Black Friday. That's the same price Amazon sells the ad-supported Prime Exclusive version, but this one is ad-free and compatible with all four U.S. carriers.

Alcatel is also discounting its entry-level A30 smartphone to $60 for the same period, which is a pretty outstanding deal on a device with a Snapdragon 210 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, an 8MP camera, and Android 7.0 Nougat.

