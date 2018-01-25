If you're looking to pick up one of the latest Samsung devices from Sprint — you're in luck. For a limited time, you can get 50% off the lease price of the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, or Galaxy S8+ from Sprint with $0 down via an 18-month lease.
|Galaxy Note 8
|Galaxy S8
|Galaxy S8+
|Retail Price
|$960
|$750
|$850
|Monthly Lease
|$40
|$31.25
|$35.42
|50% Off
|$20
|$15.62
|$17.71
Sprint's Unlimited Freedom Plan
If you're looking to pair up your new phone with a plan, Sprint's Unlimited Freedom is one of the cheapest on the market with 4 lines for $25/mo per line and 5th line free (until 03/31/19), with autopay. Plus Hulu is now included!
Plan Includes:
- Unlimited talk, text, and data. Once you've reached 23GB of data, your speeds may temporarily slow down during times of high network congestion.
- HD video, 1080p
- 10GB of 4G mobile hotspot
The fine print:
- This deal requires a new line of service activation and an 18-month lease. Well-qualified customers are eligible.
- At the end of the 18-month lease, you have the option to buy your device. You'll pay the balance between the full price and what you've paid so far.
- There are taxes on any device you go with and you'll have to pay that up front regardless.
- If you cancel your service, the remaining device balance will become due.
Note 8 at Sprint S8+ at Sprint S8 at Sprint
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Galaxy Note 8 review
- Complete Galaxy Note 8 specs
- Galaxy Note 8 vs. Galaxy Note 5
- Which Note 8 color is best?
- Join our Galaxy Note 8 forums
Reader comments
Deal: 50% off lease price on Galaxy Note 8, S8, or S8+ from Sprint!
Lease? I'd rather have 2 year contract
Does anyone know if I can pay for a Sprint leased phone out right? Say, get that 50% off and pay it all off and the remaining balance up front with no issues. Also, if I open the phone that I leased, can I use it on another carrier, such as Verizon or T-Mobile. I'm on Cricket now so I don't usually have to worry about these things.
This promotion has been running for MONTHS.
biga187, no you cant pay it off, its a lease and you get the deal because you are locked in with their service for 18 months; after 18 months you can pay it off and leave to other carriers where it SHOULD work.
Thanks for the info Gary.