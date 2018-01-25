If you're looking to pick up one of the latest Samsung devices from Sprint — you're in luck. For a limited time, you can get 50% off the lease price of the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, or Galaxy S8+ from Sprint with $0 down via an 18-month lease.

Galaxy Note 8 Galaxy S8 Galaxy S8+ Retail Price $960 $750 $850 Monthly Lease $40 $31.25 $35.42 50% Off $20 $15.62 $17.71





Sprint's Unlimited Freedom Plan

If you're looking to pair up your new phone with a plan, Sprint's Unlimited Freedom is one of the cheapest on the market with 4 lines for $25/mo per line and 5th line free (until 03/31/19), with autopay. Plus Hulu is now included!



Plan Includes:

Unlimited talk, text, and data. Once you've reached 23GB of data, your speeds may temporarily slow down during times of high network congestion.

HD video, 1080p

10GB of 4G mobile hotspot





The fine print:

This deal requires a new line of service activation and an 18-month lease. Well-qualified customers are eligible.

At the end of the 18-month lease, you have the option to buy your device. You'll pay the balance between the full price and what you've paid so far.

There are taxes on any device you go with and you'll have to pay that up front regardless.

If you cancel your service, the remaining device balance will become due.

Note 8 at Sprint S8+ at Sprint S8 at Sprint