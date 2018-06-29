DC fans, get ready for something special. While the MCU might be dominating the theaters right now, a new subscription service called "DC Universe" is launching later this year with all of the superhero content you could ask for.
For an unknown recurring fee, DC Universe subscribers will get access to original programming, classic DC movies, an assortment of digital comics, and access to exclusive merchandise.
On the movie and TV show side of things, some of the exclusives you'll find on DC Universe include the live-action Titans series, Doom Patrol, Swap Thing, and the animated Young Justice: Outsiders and Harley Quinn. Although newer DC movies such as Justice League and Wonder Woman are nowhere to be found, older titles such as Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, the four Christopher Reeve Superman movies, and Lois and Clark TV show are all here.
Where DC Universe goes above regular video platforms, however, is by giving subscribers access to "a rotating, curated selection of digital comics." It's unclear how long titles will stick around for and how often new ones will be added, but it's a welcome touch nonetheless.
If you still need more DC in your life, DC Universe will also have exclusive merchandise up for sale and a forum community where you can talk with other DC fans.
You'll be able to access DC Universe on Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and the web when it launches later this year. You can sign up for the beta that's launching in August, and as more details trickle in, we'll be sure to keep you posted.