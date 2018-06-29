DC fans, get ready for something special. While the MCU might be dominating the theaters right now, a new subscription service called "DC Universe" is launching later this year with all of the superhero content you could ask for.

For an unknown recurring fee, DC Universe subscribers will get access to original programming, classic DC movies, an assortment of digital comics, and access to exclusive merchandise. On the movie and TV show side of things, some of the exclusives you'll find on DC Universe include the live-action Titans series, Doom Patrol, Swap Thing, and the animated Young Justice: Outsiders and Harley Quinn. Although newer DC movies such as Justice League and Wonder Woman are nowhere to be found, older titles such as Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, the four Christopher Reeve Superman movies, and Lois and Clark TV show are all here.