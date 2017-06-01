You can play as Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman from the upcoming film!

Wonder Woman is finally getting her own major motion picture, which will see its global debut this weekend. DC Legends is celebrating the Amazon's first solo outing with a new update that adds the movie versions of Wonder Woman, Hippolyta, and Doctor Poison as playable characters. A fourth, unannounced character is also slated to join the Hero roster as part of the June update.

These characters are available in new Hero Packs available in-game. The update also includes two new Hero events for June, including a 9-day event where players will battle in a brand new Gates of Tartarus environment set in Wonder Woman's island paradise. Wonder Woman will also be prominently featured on all of the in-game loading screens.

Also included in the update is a new Alliance and Chat features, a redesigned store that's easier to navigate along with the expected bug fixes, and other gameplay optimizations. You can download DC Legends from the Google Play Store.