Dash Charge is one of the fastest charging protocols available today.
OnePlus rolled out Dash Charge in the OnePlus 3 and 3T, and has retained the tech for the OnePlus 5. Dash Charge allows the OnePlus 5 to attain a 60% charge in just 30 minutes, and while there are other fast charging solutions that let you top up your battery quickly, the advantage with OnePlus' tech is that it doesn't overheat your phone.
Dash Charge is licensed from OPPO, the parent company of OnePlus, and is different from the majority of quick charging options available today, most of which are based on Qualcomm's Quick Charge technology.
Here's what you need to know about Dash Charge on the OnePlus 5.
A primer on fast charging
A standard smartphone battery is highly reactive, which is why phone manufacturers have several safeguards built into the charging circuitry. Based on the depletion level, batteries can take in more power, and it is on this principle that fast charging works.
Qualcomm's Quick Charge technology relies on delivering a higher voltage to the battery to expedite charging time. Quick Charge 4.0 is fully compliant with the USB-C Power Delivery (PD) spec, and is 20% faster and up to 30% more efficient than Quick Charge 3.0. Qualcomm has introduced a new power management algorithm called Intelligent Negotiation for Optimum Voltage (INOV) to ensure better temperature regulation, along with safeguards to protect against overheating and overcharging.
Qualcomm claims that with its parallel charging technology, you'll be able to use your phone for five hours with just a five-minute charge. The chip vendor licenses the technology to third-party OEMs, which is how companies like Samsung can offer Adaptive Fast Charging on the likes of the Galaxy S8. In Samsung's case, the company is still using Quick Charge 2.0, and although we're yet to see phones with Quick Charge 4.0 on the market, a majority of flagships today — like the HTC U11 and LG G6 — offer Quick Charge 3.0.
Qualcomm uses high voltages, whereas OPPO pushes more amperage.
Meanwhile, OPPO has its own fast charging solution called VOOC (Voltage Open Loop Multi-step Constant-Current Charging). The fast charging system is used in the F3 Plus, R9s, R11, and other OPPO phones, and on OnePlus devices as Dash Charge. OPPO uses dedicated circuitry in the charger itself for heat management and dissipation, which is why you can only get Dash Charge speeds with OnePlus-branded wall and car chargers — such as the one that's included in the OnePlus 5's box.
The key difference between the two fast charging technologies is that while Qualcomm uses higher voltages to charge batteries, VOOC relies on delivering a higher amperage. For instance, Quick Charge 3.0 goes up to 6.5V at 3A, creating 19.5W, whereas VOOC delivers 5V at 4A to attain 20W. And that has a few advantages.
It's all cool
One of the main benefits of Dash Charge (and VOOC) is its ability to keep temperatures low while charging. The fast charging option allows you to watch videos or play games while the phone is charging, with no net drop in charging speeds. That isn't the case with Quick Charge, as the higher voltages invariably lead to the phone reverting to normal speeds to prevent overheating.
With Dash Charge, you can play games or watch videos while charging your phone without worrying about overheating.
Furthermore, even though the OnePlus 5 can charge up to 60% in 35 minutes, it takes slightly over 45 minutes to go from 60% to a full charge. That's to prevent damage to the battery (and in a way, to you), with the wall charger limiting output at 2A after hitting 75% and going even lower after reaching 85%. The microcontroller unit inside the phone constantly monitors the charge level to determine the desired amperage to be delivered.
The main disadvantage with Dash Charge is that you need to use OnePlus-branded chargers (it sells both a wall and car charger) to get the higher speeds on the OnePlus 5, as OPPO is yet to license the technology to third-party vendors. You can use other chargers on the OnePlus 5, and use the Dash Charge charger for other devices, but in both case sthey will fall back to the lower common denominator of standard charging speeds.
Your thoughts
What do you think of Dash Charge on the OnePlus 5? Let us know in the comments!
Reader comments
IDK, am I the only person that really doesn't get too bothered by fast charging? 95% of the time I just set my phone down to wirelessly recharge when I go to bed.
Now that am more informed about fast charging
I didn't know Qualcomm licenses the QC tech for free to OEMs.
Thanks for a very informative article that we can use to answer those people who wants to know if this Dash Charge technology will eventually lead to the battery degrading faster than compared to Quick Charge.
My OPPO Find 7 at 2013 literally charge faster than any other fast charging tech at that time. Qualcomm was just experimenting with QC 1.0, not much device had it. Too bad Find 7 battery management is so poor, it's like having winning at Vegas, hot money easy come and go. In this case, energy stored easily and drain fast too. I always need to charge before noon. And another charge at about 6 or 7 pm. Crazy. So much hype about fast charging, I still prefer battery tech that last me SOT about 12hrs
Posted via the Android Central App
Someone needs a lesson in physics before they try to explain how a higher amperage at 5v means less heat than a lower amperage at a higher voltage. Heat is a byproduct of watts, not volts or amps. (A 100 watt light bulb gets hotter than a 60 watt light bulb.) 20 watts is 20 watts, regardless of the combination of voltage and current used to get there.
So let's try again: why does the 20 watt Dash charger generate less heat in the battery than the 15 watt QC charger?
Not sure what you're on about, dash is literally cooler than quick charge...
https://youtu.be/L6uv1kzN4vQ
6:05 is where you very clearly see this.
Posted via the Android Central App
^^^
Posted via the Android Central App
1. What you say would make sense if all the power was transform into heat. Great for a radiator, but not very efficient for a charger...
2. The article does not say that Dash Charging "generate less heat in the battery". It say that heat is not dissipate in the phone but in the charger, what is better to save battery life, and allow to use it while charging!!!
Someone needs a lesson in APPLIED REAL-WORLD physics...
If you pump 20V into a phone it has to be bucked down to an appropriate voltage for the battery (typically about 85-90% efficiency, which means 10-15% energy is wasted as heat and has to be dissipated somewhere). If the buck regulator is in the phone's circuitry, there's no way for that heat to go but into the phone. If the supplied power is already at 5V then no bucking down is necessary, so less heat. This is more efficient at the phone side while doing the heavy lifting at the charger side.
Why does the 20 watt Dash charger generate less heat in the battery than the 15 watt QC charger? You do the math: 0% of 20 watts is 0 watts power to be dissipated in the phone. 10% of 15 watts is 1.5 watts to be dissipated in the phone. 1.5 watts may not seem like much in your light bulb analogy, but it's a lot of energy for the tiny regulators in the phone.
I think they mean the phone doesn't get hot, while your charger still does.
Yes, bring on the battery packs. Dash charging is great! My OP3 spends much less time on the charger. I had a hard time getting the car charger ($30?!?). They try to make you feel better by packaging it in a nice box, almost like a jewelery box.
Dash charging will only work with their cable. I couldn't get it to work with any other type C cable. I really wish they would license to 3rd parties (Anker! ). Is that a short cable in the picture? I want a short one for my car.
The moment they make a vooc or dash charge battery pack I'm so buying it.
Posted via the Android Central App
https://oneplus.net/store/power-bank
Right that one doesn't use VOOC or dash though so you want see the blazing fast recharge speeds of the wall charger.
Now this article finally explains why my phone doesn't get to 100% as fast as it does to 63. Takes ages between 95-100.
Article states the phone stays cool even if used while charging, doesn't using it while it's charging have a negative impact on the battery?
No it does not adversely affect the battery.
Posted via the Android Central App
I've never seen 6v 3A on my G5 and it also goes up to 9v. I've never seen over ~2.6A actually. Never seen over 18 watts either, usually between 15-17 watts actually. This is a QC 3.0 charger too.
Posted via the Android Central App
It works great, but I wish they would license the tech to Anker.
Very good explanation of the two methods of fast charging. I understand why oneplus recommends using there cable since it's a heavier gague wire to accommodate the higher amperage.
As a side note, Asus used a similar tech as the Qualcomm method, on several tablet models. With the Asus adaptor it would bump the voltage up to 12V providing a faster charge to the devices.
So the Dash chargers support QuickCharge as well?
That's a very interesting fact, as the one of the the deterents of getting a oneplus 3 for me was having to deal with yet another charging standard.
I have a nexus 5x and a Note 5, so I'm already dealing with nexus usb-c charging and quick charge 2.0 on me and my wifes samsung primary devices.
I'm kind of already heavily invested in Quick charge 2.0 having it in my office, both of our cars and our living room.
so I really don't want to switch to something else, at least until everything goes usb c in our house.
My Dash charger doesn't seem to charge anything else. :( At least it doesn't charge my Mac OR anything else when I use a different cord in the brick. (the only other USB C device I have is the Mac)
So if i charge my OP3 with my nexus 6p charger+cable - may be a bad idea, but if i use the OP3 cable with a nexus 6p charger, or Anker quick charger - should be fine?
It's actually not advised to mix EITHER of those chargers ATM. It's a mess...
Posted via the Android Central App
Nice article. Thanks for the info.
Posted via the Android Central App
It's awesome. I only charge my phone at night really, so I don't care that it's a proprietary system. The phone stays freakishly cool, and charges ridiculously fast.
Posted via the Android Central App
Why are companies using proprietary methods at all? Why pay the licensing or pay for the research into it when you can do it the way Google does it with the Nexus devices and the USB standard way which I assume doesn't involve any licensing type stuff?
Because this is a better method
So you can have"Quick Charge 3.0" or "VOOC compatible" on marketing materials.
Posted via the Android Central App
Because it is just better and benefits are really one can't go ahead just by following others and not doing innovation!
And o think that other companies can licence this tech from OPPO and implement in other chargers and cables at least and maybe even some mobiles someday!
Because vooc is better.
Seems like a much better solution than Qualcomm's, since the heat created by Quick Charge will lead to faster battery degradation.
Is this similar to how Google does fast charging on the Nexus 6p?
Not really stupid..
Anything that can off load heat from the phone and the battery and still produce faster charging isn't stupid but beneficial
Posted via the Android Central App
Veeeery interesting... But stupid!
Lol how is it stupid?
Probably because it's proprietary.
That doesn't make it stupid.