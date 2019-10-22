Darksiders Genesis is a change from past Darksiders games, trading in the action-adventure gameplay for a top-down setup very similar to games like Diablo. Today, THQ Nordic has announced the release date of Darksiders Genesis and it's a little different depending on what version you want to play.

If you're interested in picking up the PC version or playing it through Stadia, it's set to be available on December 5. If you want to play the console version however, you'll be waiting until February 14, 2020. Alongside the release date announcement, there's also a new trailer, which you can check out below.