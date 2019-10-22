What you need to know
- Darksiders Genesis is a top-down game with Diablo-like gameplay.
- The release date for the game has been announced, with different versions coming at different times.
- The console version is set to release on February 14, 2020 while the PC and Stadia versions are coming in December.
- You can preorder Darksiders Genesis for $40 at Amazon.
Darksiders Genesis is a change from past Darksiders games, trading in the action-adventure gameplay for a top-down setup very similar to games like Diablo. Today, THQ Nordic has announced the release date of Darksiders Genesis and it's a little different depending on what version you want to play.
If you're interested in picking up the PC version or playing it through Stadia, it's set to be available on December 5. If you want to play the console version however, you'll be waiting until February 14, 2020. Alongside the release date announcement, there's also a new trailer, which you can check out below.
In Darksiders Genesis, players take on the role of War and Strife, two of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. You can swap between them in singleplayer or you can grab a friend and play the game in co-op. The story is set before the events of the original Darksiders, much like Darksiders II and Darksiders III. If you're interested in grabbing the collector's edition, it is still in stock and you can see more about it right here.
War and Strife
Darksiders Genesis
Apocalyptic action
Darksiders Genesis takes the world of Darksiders and transitions it to a top-down presentation style, with a new story set (shockingly, right?) before the events of the original game. Play as War and Strife in singleplayer or co-op.
