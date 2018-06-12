High fantasy has long maintained a stranglehold on the world or RPGs. As a die-hard fan of science fiction, I have always wanted more deep sci-fi experiences in my video games. Don't get me wrong, I play the heck out of some fantasy, but every time a major title gets announced in a sci-fi world, I get excited. When at E3 this year, we got a nice solid look at Cyberpunk 2077, my sensors went wild. If you're like me and you can't wait to find out more about Cyberpunk 2077, then you can check it all out here.

What is Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 is being developed by CD Projekt Red. This is the same group of folks that absolutely knocked it out of the park with The Witcher 3. As development wound down on the various Witcher expansions, the team's considerable talents were turned toward the dystopian sci-fi title. If CD Projekt Red uses the same care and attention they did with The Witcher 3 and puts it into Cyberpunk 2077, then we could be in store for one heck of a game. A little background Cyberpunk 2077 is based on a pen and paper roleplaying game created by Mike Pondsmith in 1988. When the original pen and paper game was released it was called Cyberpunk 2020 and it borrowed heavily from 60's sci-fi writers like Philip K Dick and Harlan Ellison. However, much of the vibe was gleaned from the works of William Gibson, who many point to as a founding father of the genre.

As far as Cyberpunk 2077 goes, we are fortunate that CD Projekt Red dumped a single frame easter egg into the trailer, which gives us some tantalizing tidbits about the forthcoming game. First of all, they call it a "true single player, story-driven RPG". When it comes to DLC, it seems that we can expect it to be free as we can, "expect nothing less than you got with Witcher 3". They are not yet willing to divulge map size but they won't start talking about pre-orders or asking anything of us until they can tell us the size. Finally, Red takes a swipe at microtransaction culture when they say, "In a single player role-playing game? Are you nuts?" The story so far

We are looking at a classic dystopian cyberpunk future. Think Bladerunner with a lot more mohawks. This sci-fi world will be set in Night City, California where massive mega-corporations have taken control of everyone's lives. Life on the street of Night City is marked by every illegal activity imaginable and a whole lot that can only be thought up in the mind of a sci-fi writer. There are so many stories from which to glean ideas and color that it would be hard to imagine that they should ever be at a loss when it comes to making this kind of world feel real. When will Cyberpunk 2077 be released?