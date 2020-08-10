Cyberpunk 2077 Badlands CombatSource: CD Projekt Red

  • CD Projekt Red held the second episode of Cyberpunk 2077: Night City Wire today.
  • This episode focused on the different lifepaths, the composition of Johnny Silverhand's music and the weapon types.
  • Cyberpunk 2077 is set to be available on November 19, 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 is inbound and CD Projekt Red is continuing to share updates through the Night City Wire broadcast. The second episode of Night City Wire shared a new look at the lifepaths your character can take, as well as the different types of weapons available. You can check out the full episode below.

While your lifepath determines your origin and opening hours in the story of Cyberpunk 2077, it'll also influence your options throughout the game. For example, if you took the Corpo lifepath, you'll be more familiar with the cutthroat business tactics of the corporate world, as well as its major players.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently scheduled to release on November 19, 2020. It's coming to Xbox One, PC and PS4, with free upgrades to the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions arriving at some point after launch. For more on the game, you can check out some Braindancing gameplay here, which is a feature that allows you to relive another character's memories.

