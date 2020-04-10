CD Projekt RED is working hard to make sure Cyberpunk 2077 launches in September 2020, but what does the future hold for the game? A few weeks ago, the team said that your existing copy of the game would work on Xbox Series X, and it would get a free upgrade. Well, now we have a timeline for when that's going to happen.

The next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 will hit sometime after the console launch. While the Xbox Series X upgrade will be free, it's unclear what the policy is for PlayStation 5 (PS5). You may have to buy the next-gen version separately because the PS5 may not support an upgraded PlayStation 4 (PS4) version. Sony needs to clarify this immediately in my opinion.

CD Projekt's Senior Vice President of Business Development, Michal Nowakowski, said the following to VGC. The quote was first complied by GameSpot.

In terms of Microsoft's console, like I said, we have officially confirmed both the update and the cross-gen availability, meaning that you'll be able to play the game from the get-go on the next-gen. However, when it comes to a proper, full-blown next-gen version, that's going to come later, we haven't announced when and I don't have a new comment here on that... There's no official announcement coming from PlayStation so we really can't confirm or deny anything. It's PlayStation that first needs to address these issues and then we're happy to make a comment, but we can't jump the gun ahead of them.

Let's hope that Sony doesn't require gamers to buy an upgraded version of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 separetely. The company launched a lot of remasters for the PS4, so that may be the case again, even when it comes to third-party games. Only time will tell.

Since the Xbox Series X is around 2 teraflops more powerful than the PS5 — possibly more due to Sony's use of overclocking — Cyberpunk 2077 may have better effects or even a higher resolution on the Xbox Series X compared to Sony's device. That's another factor to keep in mind when making a purchasing decision, but we'll have to wait until both consoles launch and analyses are conducted to make a definitive conclusion.