Black Friday came and went, and now we're approaching Cyber Monday , which always sees some intense discounts on unlocked phones. If you're looking for a new smartphone, this is the best time of year to grab one, since most of the more expensive phones are on sale, and there's sure to be one perfect for you (or a gift for someone special).

This year, we're looking at a few great discounts on a bunch of the best Android phones, and a couple smaller decent ones that will still turn some heads. In particular, the $550 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the best deal you'll see, followed by the Moto G Power at $180. The Pixel 5 has also received its first discount, bringing it down to $650, and if you're on the Apple side, you can grab a $50 gift card with the iPhone SE, bringing it down to $350.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was voted Best Phone of 2020 by Android Central for a good reason — it provides a ton of incredible functionality for way less than a typical flagship. And you don't sacrifice many features while you say. A beautiful 120Hz panel, the fastest current processor, plenty of RAM and storage, and awesome cameras — this phone has it all. At $550 for Cyber Monday, this is the best phone deal you'll find anywhere.

Best Unlocked Cyber Monday phone deals

How much should you spend on a phone?

The weird thing about shopping for a phone is that there are two ways to do it: outright, or through your carrier. (Actually, there a few more ways to do it — financing it through the manufacturer itself, or buying it used, but we'll focus on the first two now.)

Buying a phone unlocked means you're spending more for the phone upfront in exchange for spending less on your monthly phone bill. That's because when you buy a phone through your carrier, its cost is amortized over the length of your contract, usually around 18 to 24 months.

Things get a bit more complicated on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, because companies are playing with their prices in ways they don't usually during other times of the year. Yes, phones do go on sale in March and August, but November is really when things start getting competitive.

The other thing to keep in mind is that the more expensive phones — the Galaxy Note 20 Ultras of the world, for example — will usually have the largest percentage drop in terms of discounts, but overall, they're still going to be far more expensive than the mid-range options that, honestly, offer almost as good an experience for less than half the price.

If you're set on getting a phone through your carrier, Black Friday and Cyber Monday really are the best times to get them, since they're more willing to negotiate or make exceptions on your monthly plan pricing in exchange for picking up a new phone. Most carriers are looking for new signups, so if you're willing to switch providers entirely you can likely get at least one, if not two, free smartphones for your trouble.

Either way, do a bunch of research before you buy. We have a list of the best Android phones and the best cheap Android phones to help you make your decision. I recommend you give those a look before pressing buy on anything above.

Good luck!