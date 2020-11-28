Black Friday came and went, and now we're approaching Cyber Monday, which always sees some intense discounts on unlocked phones. If you're looking for a new smartphone, this is the best time of year to grab one, since most of the more expensive phones are on sale, and there's sure to be one perfect for you (or a gift for someone special).
This year, we're looking at a few great discounts on a bunch of the best Android phones, and a couple smaller decent ones that will still turn some heads. In particular, the $550 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the best deal you'll see, followed by the Moto G Power at $180. The Pixel 5 has also received its first discount, bringing it down to $650, and if you're on the Apple side, you can grab a $50 gift card with the iPhone SE, bringing it down to $350.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE | $151 off at Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was voted Best Phone of 2020 by Android Central for a good reason — it provides a ton of incredible functionality for way less than a typical flagship. And you don't sacrifice many features while you say. A beautiful 120Hz panel, the fastest current processor, plenty of RAM and storage, and awesome cameras — this phone has it all. At $550 for Cyber Monday, this is the best phone deal you'll find anywhere.
Best Unlocked Cyber Monday phone deals
Google Pixel 5 | $649 at Amazon
Google's newest phone may not be exactly what people wanted from a flagship Pixel this year, but it's still got one of the best Android experiences anywhere — and the camera is better than anything else out there.
Moto G Power | $179.99 at Amazon
One of the best low-cost Android phones you can buy right now is the Moto G Power. The big draw to the phone is its 5,000 mAh battery, which allows for up to three days of use on a single charge. Talk about long endurance. It's discounted $70 for Cyber Monday.
iPhone SE (2020)
The iPhone SE is worth buying even when it's not on sale, but a $50 gift card and Apple TV+ free for a year really sweetens the deal.
Samsung Note 20 Ultra | Up to $750 off with trade-in at Samsung
Save $200 instantly and earn up to $550 extra off the Note 20 Ultra when you trade-in an eligible device at Samsung. Even devices with cracked screens can earn you up to $400.
OnePlus 8 Pro | $799.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering $199 off the cost of the OnePlus 8 Pro today in your choice of Ultramarine Blue or Onyx Black while supplies last. These models have Amazon Alexa built-in.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ | $849.99 at Amazon
Right now you can save $250 on a factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ at Amazon. It features a 6.8-inch Infinity display, 256GB capacity, quad-camera setup, S Pen, all-day battery life, and more.
Motorola Edge | $399.99 at Amazon
The Motorola Edge has a massive 6.7-inch 90Hz OLED panel, Snapdragon 765G chipset with 5G connectivity, 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 64MP camera at the back, 25MP front camera, and a 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charge. For what you're paying here, you are getting an incredible deal.
TCL 10 Pro | $314.99 at Amazon
TCL's 10 Pro is an affordable powerhouse with a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with NXTVISION tech, a quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, and 6GB of RAM. It has a 128GB capacity, expandable via microSD. Use the on-page coupon to save $135 today.
TCL 10L | $174.99 at Amazon
The 64GB TCL 10L offers great bang-for-your-buck with a huge, adjustable display and clean TCL UI software. Its hardware is solid for the price and the inclusion of NFC for mobile payments is rare in the phone's price range.
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G | $349.99 at Amazon
The Galaxy A51 has a gorgeous 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Exynos 980 chipset with 5G connectivity, 48MP camera at the back, and a 4500mAh battery. This is the U.S. version of the phone and works on T-Mobile's 5G network, and for $350 it is an incredible value.
Nokia 5.3 | $166.85 at Amazon
The Nokia 5.3 delivers a clean software backed by a minimalist design and decent hardware. The phone has a 6.5-inch 720p screen, a 4000mAh battery that lasts two days on a full charge, and there's a 13MP camera at the back and 8MP lens at the front.
Best Cyber Monday phone carrier deals
iPhone SE (2020) | $30 per month at Mint Mobile
This limited-time promotion scores you Apple's newest (and most affordable) iPhone paired with Mint Mobile's great service for one low monthly cost. That's right, it's the phone, financed over 24 months, plus Mint Mobile's 3GB data plan for $30 a month.
Google Pixel 5 | Get $300 off at Verizon
Verizon is offering $300 off the cost of the Google Pixel 5 when you add a line to an eligible Unlimited plan. On the other hand, you could trade-in an eligible device and save up to $550 off its regular price instead, or save $400 when you switch to Verizon and purchase this device.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 | $10/month at AT&T
Buy the Note 20 on a 30-month installment plan, sign up for AT&T Unlimited, and trade-in an eligible smartphone to get a credit applied to your monthly bill which brings its price down to just $10 monthly. You can also complete the same steps with the Note 20 Ultra to snag one for $20/month.
Google Pixel 4a 5G | Free at T-Mobile
The Pixel 4a 5G is one of the best Android values of 2020, and right now, T-Mobile has a great deal on it. If you join the carrier, pick an eligible plan, and purchase the 4a 5G on a monthly installment plan, you can get $250 back through monthly bill credits. If you trade-in a qualifying device on top of those other requirements, you can get it for free!
iPhone SE (2020) | $0 per month at Verizon
Verizon's best deal offers the iPhone SE for $0 monthly after $399.99 promo credit is applied over 24 months meaning the phone is effectively free with a new line on Unlimited. It is also discounting online activation fees by 50% currently and offering $100 off an Apple Watch with an iPhone purchase.
OnePlus 8T | $375 off at T-Mobile
With a gorgeous display, incredible performance, and great cameras, the OnePlus 8T brings a lot to the table. If you buy the phone through T-Mobile, you can save a total of $375 by getting it via a monthly installment plan and adding a new line of service. The credit is paid out over 24 monthly bill credits.
Google Pixel 4a | Free with select Unlimited plans at Verizon
The Google Pixel 4a features design upgrades, an enhanced camera, and all-day battery life that puts other budget smartphones to shame. Today's deal at Verizon scores you the device for free when you add a line on select unlimited plans.
iPhone XR | $500 at Amazon
Simple Mobile is offering $100 off the iPhone XR via Amazon. Only the red, 64GB model is available at this price right now.
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G | Up to $550 off at Verizon
Switch to Verizon and trade-in an eligible device to save up to $550 on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G today. You'll save a $400 just by switching to Verizon even if you don't have a device to trade in.
Free $450 Verizon eGift Card
New Verizon customers can score a $450 Verizon eGift Card for free when you switch to Verizon, bring a phone you already own to use on the network, and sign up for an Unlimited plan. You can order a free SIM card online at Verizon's website if you need one for your device.
Google Pixel 4a | Free at US Cellular
Switch to US Cellular today to score the Google Pixel 4a for free! This promo requires that you sign up for a new plan, add a new line, and port-in your previous number.
How much should you spend on a phone?
The weird thing about shopping for a phone is that there are two ways to do it: outright, or through your carrier. (Actually, there a few more ways to do it — financing it through the manufacturer itself, or buying it used, but we'll focus on the first two now.)
Buying a phone unlocked means you're spending more for the phone upfront in exchange for spending less on your monthly phone bill. That's because when you buy a phone through your carrier, its cost is amortized over the length of your contract, usually around 18 to 24 months.
Things get a bit more complicated on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, because companies are playing with their prices in ways they don't usually during other times of the year. Yes, phones do go on sale in March and August, but November is really when things start getting competitive.
The other thing to keep in mind is that the more expensive phones — the Galaxy Note 20 Ultras of the world, for example — will usually have the largest percentage drop in terms of discounts, but overall, they're still going to be far more expensive than the mid-range options that, honestly, offer almost as good an experience for less than half the price.
If you're set on getting a phone through your carrier, Black Friday and Cyber Monday really are the best times to get them, since they're more willing to negotiate or make exceptions on your monthly plan pricing in exchange for picking up a new phone. Most carriers are looking for new signups, so if you're willing to switch providers entirely you can likely get at least one, if not two, free smartphones for your trouble.
Either way, do a bunch of research before you buy. We have a list of the best Android phones and the best cheap Android phones to help you make your decision. I recommend you give those a look before pressing buy on anything above.
Good luck!
