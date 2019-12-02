My new gear bag Himawari 14.9" Travel Backpack An adorable yet functional compact bag This bag isn't made for cross-country trips and marathon days at conventions, but it's perfect for a day at a theme park or hauling your notebooks around your college campus. Most colors 28% off From $24 at Amazon

This bag is surprisingly adaptable for a compact carry-all, featuring side pockets on both the inside and outside of the bag that I use for water bottles, umbrellas, and folding fans. Because those side pockets are essentially sharing the same space, don't expect to use the interior ones for much if you stick a bottle in the outer pocket, but I've stuck a bottle in the outer pocket and a folding fan in the inner pocket on the same side before. The sleeve for laptops isn't super-duper padded, but it's enough for my durable little Lenovo C340, which is also on sale today. 11.6-inch Chromebooks fit this bag easily, but I wouldn't expect laptops bigger than 13 inches to fit in here, especially if you add a laptop sleeve.

The straps of this backpack are lightly padded, and if I'm wearing the straps short or only wearing one side — it's slowly killing my back, but it just feels more natural sometimes — I can snap the excess in so it doesn't dangle while I'm carrying my bag on and off rides, trams, and monorails. I also rather like the front pouch: it looks like you have to undo the leather straps, but there's a snap at the top you can pull for easier access. There's a wide, wide, wide variety of colors available for this pack, but I highly recommend checking them out on Amazon's mobile site or mobile app on your phone. On desktop, it just shows a drop-down menu that isn't very descriptive for most color combos, but on mobile you can see thumbnails of every color and price in a carousel. I have the straight Navy Blue, but the Beige and Navy Blue is giving me some Han Solo vibes that would look killer at Galaxy's Edge.