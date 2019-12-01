Cyber Monday deals are coming in thick and fast. We will be rounding up all of our favorites right here throughout the next week, so be sure to keep an eye on this page for new deals as they become available.
Best Cyber Monday deals in the UK
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£16 at Amazon UK)
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (£20 at Amazon UK)
- Echo Dot with clock (£35 at Amazon UK)
- Oral-B Genius 9000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush (£79 at Amazon UK)
- Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock (£85 at Amazon UK)
- ASUS ROG Delta RGB gaming headset (£129 at Amazon UK)
- eero mesh Wi-Fi router 3 pack (£179 at Amazon UK)
Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones (£229 at Amazon UK)
This year's top picks
Last year's top-seller, Echo Dot, has already had its price cut to just £22 making it cheaper to add Alexa to (more) rooms in your house. Many other Amazon devices followed suit, like the Fire tablets and Kindle New Kindle Paperwhite, too.
There are plenty of deals to be had on third-party products too, with some of the best listed below.
Newest Deals
Cyber Monday will bring with it a ton of deals. It's going to be hard to keep up with everything that drops in price, but we will do our best to bring you the latest deals you won't want to miss out on. This list will have the deals that we've just spotted, so if you only have a few minutes of time to looks, this is where to begin.
- AirPods with Wireless Charging Case £169 (was £199)
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X CPU £200 (was £250)
- ASUS ROG Delta Core gaming headset £70 (was £90)
- ASUS ROG Delta RGB gaming headset £129 (was £180)
- Save up to £322 on Dell XPS 15 with code BLACK15
- Honor Watch Magic £100 (was £180)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate £16 (was £33)
- Amazfit Verge smartwatch with Alexa £90 (was £119)
Amazon devices
From Fire Tablets to streaming sticks, just about everything that Amazon makes will eventually be on sale. The company has already discounted a bunch of its stuff, with some must-have pricing. Whether you need something for yourself or want to start your holiday lists early, these deals are worth your time.
- Echo Dot 3rd Generation - £22 (was £50 - 56% off)
- Echo Dot + Philips Hue RGB 2 Pack - £62 (was £135 - 54% off)
- Echo Dot + Philips Hue White 2 Pack - £32 (was £75 - 57% off)
- Echo Plus - £100 (was £140 - 29% off)
- Echo Show 5 - £50 (was £80 - 38% off)
- Echo Flex - £20 (was £25 - 20% off)
- Echo Dot with clock - £35 (was £60 - 42% off)
- Echo Show 5 + Neos Cam - £65 (was £105 - 38% off)
- Echo 3rd Generation - £60 (was 90 - 33% off)
- Echo Show 8 - £60 (was £120 - 50% off)
- Echo Connect - £18 (was £35 - 50% off)
- Echo Show - £160 (was £240 - 32% off)
- Save up to £70 on Echo smart home bundles
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote - £20 (was £40 - 50% off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K - £30 (was £50 - 40% off)
- Fire TV Cube - £80 (was £110 - 27% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite (2018) - £85 (was £120 - 29% off)
- Kindle (2019) - £55 (was £70 - 21% off)
- Kindle Kids Edition (2019) - £60 (was £99.99 - 40% off)
- Kindle Oasis (2019) - £180 (was £230 - 22% off)
TVs
- Philips 4K TV + Philips Bluetooth Soundbar £699 (was £1,062)
- LG 55-Inch 4K HDR OLED TV £1,099 (was £1,799)
PCs, Laptops & Office electronics:
Buying a new PC can be a big investment, but Cyber Monday often allows you to get better specs for the same price you were going to pay before, or helps you save money on the purchase.
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X CPU £200 (was £250)
- Up to 25% off Laptops from Microsoft, ASUS, Acer, HP, and more
- Save up to £322 on Dell XPS 15 with code BLACK15
- ASUS ZenBook 14 £549
- ROG Zephyrus G GA502DU £929 (was £1,200)
- Microsoft Surface Dial £69
- Up to 30% off Printers by HP
- Up to 20% off PC Monitors including ASUS, Samsung, HP and LG
Smartphones & Tablets
Unlocked phones are becoming more popular, so if you don't want to finance through your carrier, here are some great ways to put an affordable phone in your pocket.
- Fire 7 - £30 (was £50 - 40% off)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition - £55 (was £100 - 45% off)
- Fire HD 8 - £45 (was £80 - 44% off)
- Fire HD10 new edition - £95 (was £150 - 37% off)
- Fire HD8 Kids Edition - £85 (was £130 - 35% off)
- Fire HD10 Kids Edition - £135 (was £200 - 33% off)
- OPPO Reno - £279 (was £450)
- Nokia 9 Pureview - £345 (was £549)
- Huawei P30 - £429 (was £699)
- Huawei P30 Pro - £639 (was £899)
- Google Pixel 4 - £559 (was £669)
- Huawei Mate 20X 5G - £800 (was £1,000)
Audio & Headphones
You don't have to go broke to get a good deal on a pair of headphones. They come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and prices these days, and here are some of the best deals you'll find.
- Apple Airpods - £138 (was £159)
- Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition headphones - £89.99 (was £179.99)
- Sonos One Smart Speaker - £148.00 (was £199.00)
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker - £190.00 (was £350.00)
- Up to 40% off Bluetooth Speakers from Marshall, Ultimate Ears and more
- Up to 40% off Headphones from Sony, Bose, Sennheiser and more
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones £229
- Up to 45% off Headphones from Marshall, Sennheiser and more
Cameras, wearables & accessories
There is so much tech on offer during Cyber Monday, it's easy to get distracted by the shiny phones or laptops. But what if you're shopping for something smaller, or perhaps, a new camera? Of course there are deals!
- APPLE Watch Series 4 £299 (was £429)
- Olympus PEN E-PL9 16 MP Camera £379 (was £579)
- Ring Spotlight Cam £139 (was £200)
- Up to 35% off Yale Home Security
- Google Chromecast £20 (was £30)
- Panasonic Lumix G9 (body only) £849 (was £1,500)
- Honor Watch Magic £100 (was £180)
- DJI Ronin S Essentials kit £399 (was £459)
- DJI Osmo Pocket with extension rod £279 (was £348)
- DJI Osmo Action £249 (was £329)
- Ryze Tello Iron Man edition £89 (was £129)
- Amazfit Verge smartwatch with Alexa £90 (was £119)
- Ticwatch Pro £150 (was £215)
Gaming
Cyber Monday is always a good time to get some scorching gaming deals. Since Cyber Monday is also at least two weeks long this year, the deals will continue to trickle through, but we'll be rounding up the best of the bunch.
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate £16 (was £33)
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition (Nintendo Switch) £35 (was £45)
- £150 off Xbox One X bundles
- ASUS ROG Delta Core gaming headset £70 (was £90)
- ASUS ROG Delta RGB gaming headset £129 (was £180)
- Oculus Go VR headset £149 (was £199)
- PlayStation 4 with FIFA 20 £199 (was £249)
- Xbox One X Forza Horizon 4 Lego Speed Champions Bundle £299.99 (was £399)
- Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 headset for PS4 - £100 (was £220)
Movies & Books
Curl up with a good book or movie for less as the long nights draw in and deal shopping season is upon us!
- Strange Planet £10 (was £13)
Home Improvement and DIY
Cyber Monday isn't just about gadgets and fun, it's one of the great opportunities of the year to give your home improvement to-do list the attention it's been craving. Especially since you'll save money at the same time!
- Google Nest Mini £29.00 (was £49)
- Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock £84.99 (was £140)
- iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum Cleaner £229.99 (was £399)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 £119 (was £179)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro £149 (was £229)
- Ring Stick Up Cam + Echo Dot £89 (was 138.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot £119 (was £228.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 £149.99 (was £308.99)
- Ring Door View Cam £119 (was £179 - 34% off)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Elite £119 (was £179)
- eero mesh Wi-Fi router £69 (was £99)
- eero mesh Wi-Fi router 3 pack £179 (was £249)
- eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi system £129 (was £179)
- eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi 3 pack £299 (was £429)
- Up to 25% off Home Mesh Wi-Fi Devices
Kitchen
Something smells good, what is it? Only the best deals for the kitchen this Cyber Monday!
- Up to 30% off George Foreman Grills
- KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer £279 (was £499)
- Dyson V8 £300 (was £400)
Personal Care
If you don't look after yourself, who will? Cyber Monday is the perfect time to grab yourself some new, cut-price personal care products. Go on, you deserve it.
- Oral-B Genius 9000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush £79 (was £300)
