Most people agree that curved displays look nice, but when it comes to their usefulness, that's another story.

Ever since the Galaxy Note Edge in 2014, Samsung's been betting hard on smartphones with curved displays. The Note Edge lead to devices like the S6 and S7 Edge, and then with the S8 this year, both the normal and Plus models are equipped with display edges that curve over the side.

It's clear that Samsung isn't going to stop curving its smartphone displays anytime soon, but that raises the question of whether or not there's any real purpose to this trend. There's no denying that curved displays on phones look nice, but do they offer any real benefit over ones without them?

One user recently posted this question in our forums, and this is what some of you had to say.

evohicks 11-27-2017 12:18 PM “ I like the curved edges, its one of the reasons I bought it. Yes it's a pain fitting screen protectors but I've removed mine so no issues for me, I think the curved edges look great, I've liked them since they were introduced on the Note edge, but the curves on the Note 8 are quite a bit steeper. Reply

aldo82 11-27-2017 08:14 AM “ I don't see why they couldn't have the edge panel functions with a flat screen. for me the edge screen has no function other than Samsung thinks it looks good and gives them a one over the other manufacturers. it's fine though. my main issue with it is I think the screen is more vulnerable to drops as cases generally stay below the edges Reply

srvctec 11-27-2017 08:16 AM “ IMO, the curved edge is COMPLETELY a design over function thing. Please don't try to convince me that you couldn't have edge apps the same way they are now but on a flat screen instead. The screen doesn't need to be curved to have a little touch sensitive button on it to be able to slide it over and utilize edge apps!! Yes, I use the function but it would still function perfectly fine if the... Reply

daves221 11-27-2017 11:09 AM “ I like the edge as I found the bezel on the note 4 really caused me to lose the ability to write near the bezel. I get much more use of the full screen with the rounded edge of the 8. So for me, I like it. Reply

Now we'd like to hear from you – What are your thoughts on curved displays?

