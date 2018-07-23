The first is Curiosity Stream — more than 1,700 documentaries on science, history, tech and nature.

YouTube TV today added a couple more options to its premium add-on choices.

Launched by Discovery Communications founder and media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is the award-winning streaming and on-demand destination where viewers can journey through our world and beyond. Our immersive experiences feature experts from Stephen Hawking and David Attenborough to Veritasium's Derek Muller, stunning visuals, and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, history, technology, nature, health and more.

All of the videos are commercial-free, of course.

Curiosity Stream runs just $3 a month, after a free seven-day trial.

YouTube TV also has added AMC Premiere as an option, with full seasons of AMC original shows, ad-free, with bonus content as well.

AMC Premiere is $7 a month, after a free seven-day trial.