  • Cubism adds 30 new puzzles with the free Volume 2 update.
  • The new puzzles can be accessed after completing 30 puzzles in the original campaign.
  • The free update is available today for Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Rift, and SteamVR players.

Colorful virtual reality puzzle game Cubism adds more puzzles in a free update available today for Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, and SteamVR players.

The Volume 2 update adds 30 more puzzles in a new campaign and will be free for all players. The update marks the first anniversary of the game released last September and originally contained 60 puzzles. In Cubism, players must assemble complex 3D shapes using different colored blocks and can use hand tracking to pick up the shapes to look around them. New puzzles were a frequent request from players and the update should take "several hours" to play through, according to the press release.

The new campaign is split into five stages with six puzzles each, and every stage will feature a new painterly color palette. The new puzzles are accompanied by an original piano song that will gradually unlock as players solve more puzzles, similar to Cubism's first campaign. Players will be able to access the Volume 2 puzzles after completing 30 puzzles from the original campaign.

Cubism made our list as one of the best Oculus Quest 2 games if you are looking for a relaxing VR puzzle game, and the free update of additional puzzles makes it an even better deal.

