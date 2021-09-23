What you need to know
- Cubism adds 30 new puzzles with the free Volume 2 update.
- The new puzzles can be accessed after completing 30 puzzles in the original campaign.
- The free update is available today for Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Rift, and SteamVR players.
Colorful virtual reality puzzle game Cubism adds more puzzles in a free update available today for Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, and SteamVR players.
The Volume 2 update adds 30 more puzzles in a new campaign and will be free for all players. The update marks the first anniversary of the game released last September and originally contained 60 puzzles. In Cubism, players must assemble complex 3D shapes using different colored blocks and can use hand tracking to pick up the shapes to look around them. New puzzles were a frequent request from players and the update should take "several hours" to play through, according to the press release.
The new campaign is split into five stages with six puzzles each, and every stage will feature a new painterly color palette. The new puzzles are accompanied by an original piano song that will gradually unlock as players solve more puzzles, similar to Cubism's first campaign. Players will be able to access the Volume 2 puzzles after completing 30 puzzles from the original campaign.
Cubism made our list as one of the best Oculus Quest 2 games if you are looking for a relaxing VR puzzle game, and the free update of additional puzzles makes it an even better deal.
Review: Death Stranding Director's Cut is a fun but frivolous expansion
Death Stranding Director's Cut is a great upgrade on the PS5, but its content is filled with both great additions for new players and enjoyable distractions for returning ones.
The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is the best foldable you're not going to buy
Marketing is a powerful tool. More powerful than a spec sheet. The Duo 2 looks like a fine but not at all sexy product because that's how Microsoft showed it to us.
Top 5 Google Drive tips and tricks
Google Drive is almost universally known as the best cloud storage system available. If you're using it to keep your data, here are some neat tips and tricks to use Google Drive even more efficiently.
The Quest 2 charging cable is too short. Here are some alternatives!
Both the Quest and the Quest 2 came with charging cables, but your original Quest cable may have worn out, while the included Quest 2 cable is too short to use while you're wearing the headset. Any charging cable with at least one USB-C head can work, but here are our recommendations.