B&H has the Crucial MX500 1TB solid state drive on sale for $94.99. This is a unique $20 drop in price for this SSD, which normally goes for around $115 or even more. The deal is actually $5 better than the last deal we shared about a month ago. This is a Cyber Monday deal, but who knows how long it will last? It could expire at the end of the day in just a couple hours or it could go through the week. Be sure to grab it to upgrade your laptop or computer while you can.

Almost gone Crucial MX500 1TB 2.5-inch internal SATA solid state drive Easy upgrade over an older hard drive. Has sequential read/write speeds up to 560 and 510 MB/s respectively. Helps save your work even during a power outage with Power Loss Immunity. Has hardware encryption and 5-year warranty. $94.99 $115.00 $20 off See at B&H

There are two real reasons you'd want to get this SSD. The first is you've never upgraded to an SSD before. Everyone should be on an SSD in 2020. If you're still working from a hard drive, I wouldn't even hesitate. I mean, if you have enough time to go refill your coffee while waiting for your operating system to load when you turn your computer on in the morning, you need to upgrade. The second reason to get this is if you already have an SSD but because the prices increase exponentially, you never got one with very much space. This is a 1TB drive, which means you could store your operating system, tons of programs, and even a bunch of media on it and load it all with incredible speeds.

This internal SSD features sequential read speeds up to 560 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 510 MB/s. It offers offers integrated power loss immunity which preserves your work if your power goes out suddenly, and its AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption helps ensure your data remains secure. Crucial includes a 5-year limited warranty with all the options.

