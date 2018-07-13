Cricket Wireless, the popular MVNO powered by AT&T's network, is getting a big upgrade for customers that travel to Mexico.
Starting today, anyone that's on a $50/month or more expensive plan has access to unlimited talk, text, and data in Mexico at no extra cost.
Commenting on the announcement, Cricket's Chief Marketing Officer Tiffany Baehman said:
This is a big move in the right direction for our customers. Unlike MetroPCS who cuts customer calls in Mexico once they've reached a certain limit, Cricket customers will now be able to stay in touch with family, friends, co-workers and others while in Mexico without these calling boundaries.
For reference, Cricket's $50/month Unlimited plan (with AutoPay turned on) gives you unlimited everything with data speeds capped at 3Mbps and video streaming limited to 480p. If you step up to Unlimited Max ($55/month with AutoPay) you get "high-speed data" and can stream videos in HD resolution.
Carriers
Main
- Which unlimited plan should you buy?
- Verizon's Unlimited plans: Everything you need to know
- Everything you need to know about the T-Mobile ONE unlimited plan
- Everything you need to know about the AT&T Unlimited plan
- Everything you need to know about Sprint's Unlimited Freedom plan
- Join the Discussion