Two unlimited plans sounds nice, but there's a small catch.
Prepaid service plans are great options for customers that want affordable monthly bills without all the bells and whistles from the likes of AT&T and Verizon, and one of your better options in this field is Cricket Wireless. Cricket made some nice changes to its service plans earlier this month, but a new one that's just been spotted isn't quite as joyful.
According to Droid Life, Cricket removed its 8GB and 12GB data plans on November 8 and effectively replaced them with its Unlimited 2 and Unlimited options. Having two unlimited plans versus two limited ones might sound like an upgrade, but that isn't necessarily the case.
On one hand, you're looking at a potential larger monthly cost. The 8GB and 12GB plans used to cost $50/month and $60/month, whereas Unlimited 2 and Unlimited will set you back $55/month and $60/month, respectively. Unlimited 2 and Unlimited come with mostly the same features, but Unlimited 2 will limit your download speeds to a sluggish 3Mbps. If you upgrade to Unlimited for $5 more per month, you'll increase to Cricket's regular 8Mbps.
Along with the two unlimited plans, you still have access to Cricket's 2GB and 5GB data plans that recently got upgraded from 1GB and 4GB.
Reader comments
Are old plans grandfathered in? I hope so. Don't want to pay more and don't want 3Mbps speed. We usually use less than 5 on that plan but like having the cushion just in case.
Since Cricket is month-to-month, it is unlikely you will be able to retain the old plans. You can add data by 1G increments of you do need more occasionally and still save with the 5G plan.
As long as you make no plan changes you will be grandfathered in.
In in the fine text somewhere since they made the changes November 4th.
8 Mbps throttling on Cricket was already bad enough, but now AT&T throttling people down to 3 Mbps on both Cricket and AT&T branded plans is just ridiculous.
Unless you absolutely need unlimited data, the best way to get on the AT&T network is the Straight Talk $45/month 10 GB plan, with no throttling.
When did that change? I used to have them and it was throttled just like cricket is.
I haven't had an issue with the 8 Mbps but heck no to 3 Mbps...
Honestly, I switched to the Unlimited 2 3mbps plan to save money and it's not really much different from the 8mbps for most web use. Yeah I stream video at 480p now but honestly I don't really stream much video out of the house anyway. Spotify & Pandora stream fine and so does IG. Even video calling through Duo are fine too.
Honestly, I'm glad I moved away from cricket. They really have moved downhill quickly, with even service becoming unreliable. Text arriving late, lack of loading Hulu, Netflix.
Yeah I had a service outage today for 4 hours. That was really disappointing considering that I moved over to them in June.
That was an AT&T outage today. Not necessarily a Cricket thing. All NVMO's were affected.
Fair point. I should have noted that I saw the same for AT&T. I switched from T-Mobile where I have only had an outage just one time in the past 3 years so I was surprised to experience that just a few months in.
I would gladly swtich to T-Mobile but unfortunately AT&T coverage is much better than T-Mobile around these parts. VOLTE and tethering would definitely be welcome.
I agree with you on the VoLTE thing. I miss being able to pick what phone I want to use and get VoLTE on it.
Cricket only supports VoLTE on a few non-iPhones and all iPhones outside of their carrier branded devices.
Spend $10 more on T-Mobile and get faster speeds, HD Voice tethering etc. Cricket limits speed and advanced features.
This is coverage dependent of course. T-Mobile has excellent speeds but was terrible in random places, especially at work for me. I don't regret moving over.
So far Tmobiles signal has been stronger in my area. Both my basement and a Mall I regularly work at had no signal from ATT but T-Mobile is solid. Have not tried an overly rural area yet.
Cricket is very frustrating as they limit all advanced features and throttle speeds.
That's good! Fair point on what you said about limiting features. I dislike that cricket only enables VoLTE for iPhones essentially, unless you want to use a cricket branded phone.
Hopefully TM new spectrum allows them to expand their rural coverage. This should also force ATT and Verizon to offer better prices or features.