Cricket's 1GB and 4GB plans are increasing to 2GB and 5GB, respectively.
The likes of AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon might be the most popular service providers for mobile devices, but if you don't need all the bells and whistles they have to offer and want to save as much money as you can per month, pre-paid carriers are always a great alternative. Cricket recently announced a few changes to its pre-paid lineup, and in short, customers will now get more data without having to spend a penny more.
Cricket's two most popular plans are its $30 and $40/month picks that come with 1GB and 4GB of high-speed data, respectively. However, starting on November 5, the $30/month option will be increased to 2GB of high-speed data while the $40/month plan will go up from 4GB to 5GB.
For customers that need unlimited high-speed data, Cricket has a new plan for you, too. The company's Unlimited 2 plan is making a return, and you can use it to get two four lines of unlimited data for just $25 per line ($100/month total).
Additionally, Cricket will now allow customers on Unlimited and Unlimited 2 to add mobile hotspot functionality for an extra $10/month (once 8GB of hotspot data is used, speeds are decreased to 128Kbps).
Reader comments
A few months ago, Straight Talk upped their $45 plan to 8GB/mo (from 5) and then not two months ago it upped it again to 10GB/mo for $45.
Now if only they'd turn hotspots on...
You can get a hotspot through straight talk
Sorry, I meant tethering.
Omg yay! This is awesome! I can't wait to use all I want now. I have never gotten to 1.5gb so this will be fun. Thanks Cricket!
What does this mean? The company's Unlimited 2 plan is making a return, and you can use it to get two four lines of unlimited data for just 25 per line (100/month total).
I don't think this is correct or clear: "The company's Unlimited 2 plan is making a return, and you can use it to get two four lines of unlimited data for just $25 per line ($100/month total)."
Of course crickets press release isn't clear either:I think you have to have one line at $55/mo with autopay and then you can add others at $25/mo. That is $130 for 4 lines or $155 for 5 lines. It isn't entirely clear though and you might have to have 2 lines at 55/mo each before adding the additional. Still a good deal. We currently pay $100 for 3 lines (2 @ 4GB and 1 @8 GB). If there is only 1 line I could pay $5 more and move us all to unlimited. Although it doesn't really matter because we don't use that much data.
Or you can sign up for AT&T Prepaid for $75/month combined for two people with 6GB data each plus rollover data, no throttling of data and no extra charge to use your data as a hotspot. We were on Cricket but moved to AT&T because of this deal. Plus Cricket uses AT&T's towers so you will not notice any drop in cell service.