The likes of AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon might be the most popular service providers for mobile devices, but if you don't need all the bells and whistles they have to offer and want to save as much money as you can per month, pre-paid carriers are always a great alternative. Cricket recently announced a few changes to its pre-paid lineup, and in short, customers will now get more data without having to spend a penny more.

Cricket's two most popular plans are its $30 and $40/month picks that come with 1GB and 4GB of high-speed data, respectively. However, starting on November 5, the $30/month option will be increased to 2GB of high-speed data while the $40/month plan will go up from 4GB to 5GB.

For customers that need unlimited high-speed data, Cricket has a new plan for you, too. The company's Unlimited 2 plan is making a return, and you can use it to get two four lines of unlimited data for just $25 per line ($100/month total).

Additionally, Cricket will now allow customers on Unlimited and Unlimited 2 to add mobile hotspot functionality for an extra $10/month (once 8GB of hotspot data is used, speeds are decreased to 128Kbps).

