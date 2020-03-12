If you're unsure what kinds of credit card offers are out there right now for a limited time, we're bringing them under one roof. Credit card companies are constantly changing promotional welcome offers that give new cardholders extra cash back, points, or miles. The offers can run for months or weeks, and missing one can cost you potentially hundreds of dollars in rewards. In order to help you grab the best offers possible, we've assembled some of the best limited-time credit card offers on the market right now.

Credit card companies typically offer potential customers some type of introductory offer to entice them to apply and award them for being approved. These offers vary in value and length of time that the promotion is available - one credit card can have multiple offers over the course of a year. Rather than diving through news and credit card websites, we've assembled some of the best credit card offers in the industry right now. The following cards are all showcasing limited-time offers that elevate the bonuses for those who become cardholders. Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more If you've been wondering where you can find the best limited-time deals on a new credit card, we've got your back. Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card

Pros 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points welcome offer

$300 in statement credits every year

1 Free Night Award every year Cons $450 annual fee Marriott has just increased the welcome bonus for its Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card from to 100,000 bonus points after you use your Card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first three months. The bonus on the card had previously been at 75,000 points, so this new offer marks a 25,000 point increase. The Points Guy currently values Marriott Bonvoy points at .80 cents a piece, so this offer will net you $800 in rewards. Cardholders enjoy up to $300 in statement credits each year of Card Membership for eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. You also earn 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 3 points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines, and 2 points on all other eligible purchases. Members also get a Free Night Award every year and unlimited airport lounge visits if you enroll in a Priority Pass™ Select membership. The limited-time 100,000 Bonvoy bonus point offer runs from now through April 8, 2020, so make sure to grab this card before this offer ends.

Brilliant! Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card Earn 100,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months. Enjoy up to $300 in statement credits each year of Card Membership for eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. Earn 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 3 points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines, and 2 points on all other eligible purchases. Receive 1 Free Night Award every year after your Card account anniversary. Enjoy unlimited airport lounge visits when you enroll in Priority Pass™ Select membership. No Foreign Transaction Fees. $450 annual fee. See at The Points Guy

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card

Pros Up to 100,000 bonus points

9,000 bonus points after your Cardmember anniversary

4 Upgraded Boardings per year

Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® Fee Credit Cons Limited rewards categories

$199 annual fee For businesses that use Southwest for flights for themselves and their employees, the company has just launched a new bonus point offer to make its business credit card a lot more enticing. New cardholders of the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card can now earn up to 100,000 bonus points: earn 70,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months and an additional 30,000 points after you spend $25,000 on purchases in the first 6 months. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on Southwest Airlines® purchases and 2 points per $1 spent on social media and search engine advertising, Internet, cable and phone services. After that, earn 1 point per $1 spent on everything else. Get an additional 9,000 bonus points after your Cardmember anniversary, inflight WiFi credits. Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® Fee Credit, and 4 upgraded boardings per year. The 100,000 bonus is a limited time offer, so hop on board before it departs.

Going west Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card Limiter time offer: Earn up to 100,000 points. Earn 70,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 30,000 points after you spend $25,000 on purchases in the first 6 months. 9,000 bonus points after your Cardmember anniversary. 3 points per $1 spent on Southwest Airlines® purchases. 2 points per $1 spent on social media and search engine advertising, Internet, cable and phone services and 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases. 4 Upgraded Boardings per year when available. Inflight WiFi Credits. Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® Fee Credit. Employee cards at no additional cost, earn points on employee spending. $199 annual fee. See at Points Guy

IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card

Pros 140,000 bonus points

Reward Night after each account anniversary

Platinum Elite status

Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® Fee Credit Cons Low rewards outside IHG spending

$89 annual fee If you ever stay at one of the hotels that are part of the InterContinental Hotels Group, this is the best welcome offer we have ever seen for its credit card. Right now, new cardholders can earn 140,000 bonus points** after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening, an all-time high for the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card. The welcome bonus shakes out to about $700 in free stays when calculated using the standard valuation by The Points Guy, but those who combine the offer with some of the other promotions currently available through IHG, new cardholders can earn up to 37 award nights at IHG hotels. Cardholders enjoy a ton of additional perks like a Reward Night after each account anniversary year, Platinum Elite status just by holding the card, and a Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® Fee Credit. You'll also always earn 25 points total per $1 spent when you stay at an IHG hotel, 2 points per $1 spent on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores, and restaurants, and 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.

Premier rewards IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card Earn 140,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. Enjoy a Reward Night after each account anniversary year at eligible IHG hotels worldwide. Plus, enjoy a reward night when you redeem points for any stay of 4 or more nights. Earn 25 points total per $1 spent when you stay at an IHG hotel. Earn 2 points per $1 spent on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores, and restaurants. Earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases. Platinum Elite status as long as you remain a Premier cardmember. Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® Fee Credit of up to $100 every 4 years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card. IHG Rewards Club Bonus points are redeemable at hotels such as InterContinental®, Crowne Plaza®, Kimpton®, EVEN® Hotels, Indigo® Hotels & Holiday Inn®. See at The Points Guy