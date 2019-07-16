No judgment. We've bought some of these deals ourselves. These are some pretty ... interesting ... things that lowkey don't make sense out of context.

Floof maker: Puff-N-Fluff Dog Dryer

Would your floof be OK inside this thing?

From $69.95 at Amazon

Rage Cage: Nicolas Cage Pillow Case Magic Reversible Sequin Pillow Cover

So you can practice your kissing.

From $8.98 at Amazon

Um: NoseFrida The Snotsucker Baby Nasal Aspirator

Just take a look at the illustrated instructions.

From $19.89 at Amazon

Butt cleaner: DUDE Wipes Flushable Wet Wipes

These were a lightning deal that is already over, but I thought it was funny because poops.

From $8.98 at Amazon

Peee-uuu: Pheromones For Women Pheromone Perfume Oil (Attract Men)

Oh goody, now I can attract a man with my scent. Said no one ever.

From $28.50 at Amazon

Drinking slowly: Let's Get Slothed wine glass

The glass isn't crazy, but I just thought this sloth is dang cute.

From $17.99 at Amazon

Eye roll: That's What She Said - The Party Game of Twisted Innuendos

2002 called and wants its catchphrase back.

From $24.99 at Amazon

Lazy excercise: Sports Research Sweet Sweat Premium Waist Trimmer

Sit on the couch with this waist trimmer and watch nothing happen!

From $20.95 at Amazon

Full-body massage: Human Touch Super Novo, Full Body, Zero Gravity Massage Chair

It's like a baby cradle but for adults.

From $9999.00 at Amazon

Life-saving sucker: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness

This isn't really that crazy. I bought two of them.

From $14.96 at Amazon

Erasable paper: Rocketbook Erasable, Reusable Wirebound Notebook

Erasable notebook? What will they think of next!

From $34.00 at Amazon

Sleeping partner: Snuggle-Pedic

For when your partner doesn't like to snuggle up in bed.

From $69.99 at Amazon

Isn't Prime Day great for finding those off-the-wall things you never knew you wanted but now suddenly finding yourself needing?

It might be Prime Day, but this Instant Pot deal is available to everyone
Instant Pot 3-Quart Duo Mini Pressure Cooker
$39.95 $65.00 Save $25

This 3-quart multi-cooker is perfect for smaller households or serving sizes, and today's deal beats the others we've seen.

Unlock voice control with Echo device deals and $5 Amazon smart plugs
Amazon Echo devices bundled with $5 smart plugs

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you start voice controlling anything plugged into it by asking an Alexa-compatible device, and today's deal lets you snag one for only $5 with purchase of select Echo devices.

Be more productive with a year of Office 365 Home and a free $50 Amazon gift card
Office 365 Home 12-month subscription and $50 Amazon gift card
$99.99 $150.00 Save $50

The subscription works with up to six people, but that card can be all yours.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is down to just $70 thanks to this Prime Day deal
Amazon Fire TV Cube
$69.99 $119.99 Save $50

Grab TCL's 32-inch 720p Roku TV for less than $100 in this Prime Day Lightning deal
TCL 32S325 32-inch 720p Roku TV
$99.99 $130.00 Save $30

Act fast while you can. These Lightning deals tend to sell out quick.

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and $100 in Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

