The CrackBerry tour is going full-on maple.
Canadian? Sad you're missing out on the super fun CrackBerry Tour of Europe this month? Well, I bon have news for you.
The CrackBerry UNSTOPPABLE (yes, all caps!) Tour is coming to Canada this December, and with it a chance to hang out with like-minded BlackBerry fans and fanatics, meet the CrackBerry team, and play with the KEYone and Motion phones. You'll even get a chance to buy one if you've been on the fence.
The tour brings us into early December, and into five cities:
- Vancouver - Monday, December 4th
- Calgary - Tuesday, December 5th
- Montreal - Wednesday, December 6th
- Toronto - Thursday, December 7th
- Kitchener/Waterloo - Friday, December 8th
RSVP at the addresses above, and we'll see you there!
Reader comments
The CrackBerry Tour is coming (back) to Canada this December — RSVP now!
I'm there! Had a blast at the last Toronto meet-up!