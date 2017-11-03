The CrackBerry tour is going full-on maple.

Canadian? Sad you're missing out on the super fun CrackBerry Tour of Europe this month? Well, I bon have news for you.

The CrackBerry UNSTOPPABLE (yes, all caps!) Tour is coming to Canada this December, and with it a chance to hang out with like-minded BlackBerry fans and fanatics, meet the CrackBerry team, and play with the KEYone and Motion phones. You'll even get a chance to buy one if you've been on the fence.

The tour brings us into early December, and into five cities:

RSVP at the addresses above, and we'll see you there!