The TP-Link 3-pack Deco M5 mesh networking system is down to $166.13 at Amazon today. It mostly sells between $220 and $230 when not on sale. This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen and better than any recent deals we've shared.

A single Deco M5 device is $95 on its own, so you're actually getting three for less than the price of two with this deal.

The Deco M5 replaces your Wi-Fi router and any other devices you've been using to make up for dead zones like range extenders. It can cover up to 4,500 square feet of your home in strong, stable wireless signal. TP-Link HomeCare gives the system security. Adaptive routing technology lets it choose the fastest path to keep your network running smooth. With the TP-Link Deco app, all you have to do is follow the on-screen instructions to get the system up and running as soon as possible. TP-Link covers the Deco M5 with a two-year warranty.

